* Diamonds a major economic engine in Israel
* Unemployment among ultra-Orthodox a burden on economy
* State to help pay salaries for ultra-Orthodox polishers
By Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen
RAMAT GAN, Israel, Jan 2 Diamond manufacturing
is a dwindling trade in Israel. The country has one of the
world's hottest diamond exchanges, but polishers and cutters of
the precious stones have been replaced by cheaper workers in
newer hubs like India and China.
Israel wants to bring them back. To do so, it plans on
recruiting a legion of ultra-Orthodox Jews, who because of their
dedication to prayer and study, have been unable or unwilling to
join the work force, putting a heavy weight on the economy.
The job of a diamond polisher, however, is unique, said Bumi
Traub, president of the Israel Diamond Manufacturers
Association. It need not disrupt their pious lifestyle.
"The profession is fitting. You deal with the rock, and if
you need to go pray, no one will bother you," he said.
The door to Traub's office requires a fingerprint scan.
Security is tight in the four-building exchange where annual
turnover of trade reaches $25 billion.
About a third of rough diamonds produced in the world each
year pass through the Jewish state and diamonds account for more
than a fifth of the country's industrial exports.
It was a natural sector to develop when Israel was founded
64 years ago, since the small stones have been choice
merchandise for generations of Jews who had to quickly flee from
riots and persecution.
The plan to revitalise manufacturing will cost millions of
dollars and the diamond sector, for the first time, is turning
to the government for help. The government, eager to get as many
ultra-Orthodox working as possible, is on board.
INDUSTRY TROUBLES
The global financial crisis has taken a toll on the diamond
trade, and Israel was not spared. Turnover was nearly halved at
the outset in 2009, though in 2011 it returned to pre-crisis
levels. A smaller drop is again expected for 2012.
The damage has been moderate compared to other major hubs
such as India, according to Yair Sahar, president of the Israel
Diamond Exchange.
"In other centres the leverage was tremendous, as opposed to
here where we were much more conservative," he said, referring
to the low level of debt among Israeli firms. "We entered the
crisis more prepared, so to speak."
There have, however, been other problems.
The price for raw material has risen faster than that of the
final product, eating away at profits. And a money laundering
and tax evasion scandal at the start of 2012 scared away some
customers. The investigations have ended and, so far, no one has
been charged.
The diamond trading floor in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel
Aviv, is the biggest in the world. Armed guards escort
non-members and on one wall are mug shots of problematic dealers
whom customers are urged to avoid.
Diamonds change hands freely across the rows of long dark
tables that line the hall. On one side a seller could be local.
A buyer across the way could represent some anonymous client on
a different continent.
They scrutinise the stones under a magnifying glass, weigh
them on sensitive scales and when a deal is reached they say
"mazal ubracha", a Hebrew phrase recognised in centres around
the world meaning "luck and blessings".
In 2011, rough diamond imports to Israel topped $4.4 billion
and $7.2 billion in polished diamonds were exported. Every
second diamond sold in the United States, according to value,
came from Israel.
But only $1.5 billion of the stones were cut and polished
locally, a much lower percentage than a decade ago. The rest
were sent abroad to foreign firms or Israeli-owned factories.
"Once, everyone who sat in this room was a manufacturer,"
billionaire dealer Lev Leviev said at the opening of a
Gemological Institute of America (GIA) laboratory in September.
"There was not a diamantaire who was not a manufacturer, and
over the years we lost it."
Salaries were just too cheap to compete with, he said, first
in India, the world's biggest importer of rough diamonds, and
later in China.
Israel has subsisted on larger, high-end stones whose owners
pay more to have them manufactured close to home. But industry
leaders hope to change that, in part because polishers in
developing countries are demanding more money.
"I think we are there, more or less. With rocks of one carat
plus, I think we are in a place where the (wage) gap doesn't
justify running to manufacture abroad," said Sahar.
The GIA decision to open its lab in Israel was a first step.
Manufacturers can now have their diamonds graded and evaluated
in Israel rather than sending them to the United States.
"It's critical for the growth, for the international
branding of the export business, and we think that we're a good
partner to help the manufacturing grow," GIA President and CEO
Donna Baker told Reuters when the lab opened.
By cutting costs and allowing increased turnover, it will
add between $30 million and $50 million a year to the industry.
NEW BLOOD
At the peak of manufacturing in the 1980s, there were 20,000
people cutting and polishing diamonds in Israel. That has
dropped to about 2,000.
"There is no new manpower. Most polishers are 50 years old
and up," said Roy Fuchs, who owns a factory a few minutes walk
from the exchange. "If they don't invest and bring in new blood,
there simply won't be manufacturing."
To make it happen, the industry realises it needs help, and
for the first time, it is looking for assistance.
"It's not easy. You need cooperation with the government,"
said Udi Sheintal, the Israel Diamond Institute's managing
director. "Here in the middle of Ramat Gan, you don't get
incentives. There are only incentives for certain populations,
like the haredi."
The term haredi, which in Hebrew means "those who tremble
before God", refers to people who strictly observe Jewish law.
They dress in traditional black outfits, the men do not shave
their beards and they spend their days in study and prayer.
Some 8-10 percent of Israelis are haredi. For the most part
they live in insular communities, are exempt from mandatory
military service and, according to the Bank of Israel, less than
half of ultra-Orthodox men work.
The issue has created a rift in the mostly secular Israeli
society and put a strain on an otherwise robust economy. The
government has already earmarked $200 million over the next five
years to encourage haredi integration in the work force.
Many in the new generation of ultra-Orthodox are open to the
idea of getting jobs. The key is finding one that fits, said
Bezalel Cohen, 38, who has worked for years to promote
employment among his fellow haredis.
"The diamond industry's initiative (to hire
ultra-Orthodox)has potential to really succeed," he said. "As
long as the pay and training is proper, it should take off."
Aside from helping to pay the salaries for newly hired
haredis, the government will offer grants to small exporters and
marketing support.
EMPLOYMENT PLAN
The Trade Ministry's diamond controller, Shmuel Mordechai,
said the government backs the idea and has funded similar
programs in other financial sectors. It would have helped even
earlier, he said, but the diamond industry was never interested.
"They lived in their bubble, they said, 'Don't bother us,
don't help us'. In recent years, because of difficulties in the
industry and because we opened up our tools to them, they
understand," he said.
One of the more advanced plans Mordechai described is that
of an independent service plant where dealers bring their rough
diamonds. Such a plant would cost $1-$2 million and employ 30-40
workers. The government will help recruit the ultra-Orthodox.
"In any plant they set up here and bring employment, we will
give help with salaries and other incentives," he said. "If two
or three are set up, it will catch on. If the first one
succeeds, others will follow."
Traub, from the manufacturer's association, intends to
create dozens of new private factories. He has already spoken to
leading rabbis in the community to win their support.
"I'm speaking of starting with hundreds and going to
thousands of haredi workers," he said. "Manufacturing attracts
clients. Barring a global crisis, I think we will grow at least
10 percent a year in export."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)