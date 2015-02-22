JERUSALEM Feb 22 Israel Discount Bank has sold at a loss a further 7 percent stake in First International Bank of Israel, it said on Sunday, warning that its fourth-quarter net profit would be "near zero" as a result.

Discount said it had sold 7.05 million shares in First International to several entities at 49.51 shekels each for 349 million shekels ($90 million), a 2.5 percent discount to Thursday's base price.

But Israel's third largest bank said as a result it would already provide for an impairment charge of 47 million shekels ($12 million) in its 2014 results.

It also said it would be making a provision for an early retirement plan and took a $16.5 million loss from the sale of its Latin American operations in December.

These "will have a material effect on the business results for the fourth quarter - such as to reduce the net income to almost zero - and for 2014 as a whole," Discount said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Discount, which said its capital adequacy ratio will improve in the first quarter of 2015 as a result of the sale, still holds 9.28 percent of First International.

Israel's antitrust commissioner ordered in 2013 that it cut its 26.45 percent stake in the country's fifth largest bank to below 10 percent by the end of 2015.

Discount's shares were down 0.4 percent at 6.38 shekels on Sunday, while shares in First International were 2 percent higher at 50.84 shekels. ($1 = 3.8510 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)