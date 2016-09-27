TEL AVIV, Sept 27 Israel Discount Bank
said on Tuesday it has accepted precommitments from
institutional investors for 481 million shekels ($128 million)
worth of shares that it plans to sell in an offering of shares
and options.
The price per unit of 150 shares was set at 1,039.5 shekels,
reflecting a price per share of 6.93 shekels, a 1.5 percent
premium to its close on Monday.
Discount said it is selling a total of 80.4 million shares
in an offering to the public.
Israel's fourth-largest bank also said it accepted
precommitments from institutions for 77.8 million shekels worth
of options.
The bank had said on Monday its board had authorised an
offering of stock and options. The offering is still subject to
regulatory approval.
"The offering is being carried out against the backdrop of
accelerated growth in the bank's credit portfolio and is aimed
at enabling the realisation of the business growth potential,
increasing profitability and improving the efficiency ratio and
return on equity," the bank said on Monday.
Earlier this month Discount approved an efficiency plan that
is expected to help reduce its workforce by about 1,000 people
in the next five years.
($1 = 3.7490 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)