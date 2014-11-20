TEL AVIV Nov 20 Israel Discount Bank,
the country's third-largest lender, reported a
smaller-than-expected 15 percent drop in profit in the third
quarter as credit loss charges fell sharply and expenses
narrowed.
The bank said on Thursday it earned 234 million shekels ($61
million) in the quarter, down from 276 million in the
year-earlier period but above an average forecast in a Reuters
poll of 201 million.
Excluding a special provision for an early retirement
scheme, the bank earned 254 million shekels.
In August Discount said it would eliminate over 1,000 jobs
in the coming years out of a total of 9,800, mostly via early
retirement. The bank said it is in the process
of offering early retirement to 250 workers.
Net interest income fell 3 percent to 1.06 billion shekels,
while operating expenses slipped 0.7 percent. Credit loss
charges fell to 40 million shekels in the quarter from 171
million a year ago.
Its core Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a
proportion of risk-weighted assets, rose to 9.3 percent from 8.9
percent at the start of the year.
(1 US dollar = 3.8441 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)