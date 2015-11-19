TEL AVIV Nov 19 Israel Discount Bank reported an 18 percent drop in quarterly profit to miss estimates, hurt by higher credit loss expenses and lower non-interest income.

Discount, Israel's third-largest bank, said on Thursday it earned 168 million shekels ($43 million) in the third quarter, down from 205 million a year earlier and below a forecast of 206 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Discount's credit loss expenses more than doubled to 85 million shekels from 40 million a year ago. Net interest income edged up 0.6 percent to 1.067 billion shekels while non-interest income fell 9.8 percent to 722 million.

Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 9.5 percent from 9.4 percent at the end of 2014. ($1 = 3.8879 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)