BRIEF-Melhus Sparebank Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 23.3 million
TEL AVIV Nov 19 Israel Discount Bank reported an 18 percent drop in quarterly profit to miss estimates, hurt by higher credit loss expenses and lower non-interest income.
Discount, Israel's third-largest bank, said on Thursday it earned 168 million shekels ($43 million) in the third quarter, down from 205 million a year earlier and below a forecast of 206 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Discount's credit loss expenses more than doubled to 85 million shekels from 40 million a year ago. Net interest income edged up 0.6 percent to 1.067 billion shekels while non-interest income fell 9.8 percent to 722 million.
Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, rose to 9.5 percent from 9.4 percent at the end of 2014. ($1 = 3.8879 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
FRANKFURT, May 12 German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd reported a deeper net loss in the first quarter, citing increasing ship fuel costs and lower freight rates.