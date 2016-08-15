JERUSALEM Aug 15 Israel Discount Bank reported a 46 percent rise in quarterly net profit that beat expectations due to a one-time gain from the sale of shares in Visa Europe.

Discount, Israel's fourth-largest bank in terms of assets, said on Monday it earned 393 million shekels ($103 million) in the second quarter, up from 270 million a year earlier and above a forecast of 314 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Excluding the sale of Visa shares and other one-off items, Discount's profit was 11 percent lower at 241 million shekels.

Credit loss expenses in the quarter were 58 million shekel, versus income of 28 million a year ago. Net interest income increased 5.5 percent to 1.16 billion shekels.

Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, held steady in Basel III terms at 9.5 percent.

($1 = 3.8076 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)