BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
JERUSALEM Aug 15 Israel Discount Bank reported a 46 percent rise in quarterly net profit that beat expectations due to a one-time gain from the sale of shares in Visa Europe.
Discount, Israel's fourth-largest bank in terms of assets, said on Monday it earned 393 million shekels ($103 million) in the second quarter, up from 270 million a year earlier and above a forecast of 314 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Excluding the sale of Visa shares and other one-off items, Discount's profit was 11 percent lower at 241 million shekels.
Credit loss expenses in the quarter were 58 million shekel, versus income of 28 million a year ago. Net interest income increased 5.5 percent to 1.16 billion shekels.
Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, held steady in Basel III terms at 9.5 percent.
($1 = 3.8076 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)