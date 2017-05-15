TEL AVIV May 15 Israel Discount Bank
reported an almost 70 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
on Monday, boosted by growth in credit to households and small
businesses.
Discount, Israel's fourth-largest bank in terms of assets,
said its net profit rose to 303 million shekels ($84
million)from 179 million a year earlier and was above the
average forecast of 298 million shekels in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Credit loss expenses jumped to 145 million shekels from 46
million a year ago while net interest income rose 11 percent to
1.17 billion shekels.
Discount's core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which
measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted
assets, slipped to 9.7 percent from 9.8 percent at the end of
2016.
($1 = 3.6057 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)