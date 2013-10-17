JERUSALEM Oct 17 Israel Discount Bank
on Thursday named Lilach Asher-Topilsky, an executive at Bank
Hapoalim, as its new chief executive officer.
Asher-Topilsky, 43, will replace Reuven Spiegel, 56, who in
August said he planned to step down in March 2014 for personal
reasons.. Spiegel has been CEO of Israel's third
largest lender since 2010.
The appointment requires Bank of Israel approval while no
start date has been set.
If confirmed, Asher-Topilsky would become the third woman to
head one of Israel's top five banks in addition to female CEOs
at Bank Leumi and First International Bank of Israel
.
Asher-Topilsky has been head of retail banking at Hapoalim,
Israel's largest bank, since 2009. She joined Hapoalim in 1998
and was appointed to the board of management in 2007 as head of
corporate strategy.
In his three years in office during the throes of a global
financial crisis, Spiegel led an efficiency drive while
improving the bank's capital position in preparation for meeting
stricter central bank regulations that take effect in 2015.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)