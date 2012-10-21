* Israel usually holds an annual missile drill
* But says earthquake drill also useful for war readiness
* Drill includes simulations of 5.4- and 7.1- scale tremors
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Oct 21 Israel dropped its annual
simulation of a missile attack and held its first major
earthquake drill on Sunday instead, but officials insisted the
country remained as ready as ever for the possibility of a war
with arch-foe Iran.
School children, civil servants and others participating in
the "Turning Point 6" exercise were urged to flee outdoors if
possible as radio and TV channels broadcast tremor alerts. In
previous years, people were told to go to household bomb
shelters in order to flee an imaginary missile attack.
"We want people to run into homes during a missile attack,
and we want people to run out of homes during an earthquake,"
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after he and fellow
ministers evacuated their weekly cabinet meeting.
The change in format comes at a time when hostile rhetoric
over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme has waned, with both
Israel and the United States about to hold elections and Western
powers pursuing ever-stronger sanctions against Iran.
But Israeli officials denied the drill signalled an easing
of their stance on Iran.
Defence Minister Ehud Barak said the exercise readied Israel
for more than "something that happens once in 5,000 years", but
for what he called "the very real scenarios" of missile strikes.
Other officials emphasised the risk of an earthquake given
the abutting Syria-Africa rift along Israel's eastern frontier.
"We understand that earthquakes will certainly happen. The
question is when," Mickey Tessler, a brigadier-general in
Israel's military Homefront Command, told Army Radio.
"It is very important to emphasise that whoever is ready
for earthquakes perforce increases his readiness level for
various events, including wartime events," he said.
Tessler said people should respond "in seconds" due to
Israel's lack of seismic early warning systems but another
official said work on technologies that could eventually detect
tremors up to half a minute in advance was underway.
"NO LINK TO MILITARY MANOEUVRES"
Turning Point 6 was to feature simulations of 5.4- and 7.1-
scale tremors as well as a tsunami drenching the coast, where
most of Israel's population and industry is centred.
Israelis on the lower floors of buildings were instructed to
find safe ground outside, and those on higher storeys to shelter
in fortified rooms, with doors kept open, or under sturdy
furniture.
Officials said that Israel had once adhered to a policy
followed in other earthquake-prone countries for people to take
cover indoors rather than venture outside.
"However, upon review, we found because buildings in Israel
tend to be made of heavier materials such as bricks, it would be
better to advise those who can to go outdoors," Alon Rozen, an
ex-director general of the civil defence ministry, said.
The drill coincided with Israeli-hosted joint
missile-defence manoeuvres with U.S. forces.
That three-week drill, "Austere Challenge 2012", is unrelated to
Turning Point 6, an Israeli military spokeswoman said.
Israel has hinted it could resort to military force to deny
Iran the means to make nuclear arms - which Tehran denies
seeking - and has made similar threats to attack Syria's
chemical arsenal. Either action could draw retaliatory missiles
against the Jewish state from Iran, Syria and Islamist militants
in Lebanon and Gaza.