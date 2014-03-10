TEL AVIV, March 10 Israel fears guerrillas in
Lebanon and Gaza would deploy exploding drones against the
Jewish state in a future war as well as their main rocket
arsenals, the chief of Israeli air defence said on Monday.
"We will have to cope with dozens of pilotless aerial
vehicles, in both the northern and southern fronts,"
Major-General Shachar Shohat, told a Tel Aviv security
conference.
Israel is itself a world leader in drone technologies and
has used the vehicles extensively in combat.
Uzi Rabin, an Israeli aerospace expert, said Israel's Iron
Dome and Patriot missile interceptors were capable of shooting
down most drones. Israel is separately developing Iron Beam, a
laser system for vaporising short-range mortar bombs and says it
also will be able to destroy small drones.
Shohat said the guerrillas' drones would range from
radio-controlled model airplanes weighing a few kilos to large
drones with payloads of hundreds of kilos.
Another air force officer said Shohat was referring to drones
carrying explosives and designed to crash into targets.
The reference to the heavier kind of vehicle, suggested
Israel believes that Lebanon's Hezbollah group will receive such
drones from Iran.
Hezbollah, Hamas and other Islamist militias have fired
thousands of rockets at militarily superior Israel in previous
conflicts, but have made scant use of drones.
Shohat, however, said at the conference, organised by the
INSS think tank, that drones were now part of enemy guerrilla
strategies.
Drones flew into Israeli airspace from Lebanon on at least
two occasions in 2012 and 2013, apparently on photography
missions and bids to probe air defences. Israeli jets shot them
down.
After the 2012 incident, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan
Nasrallah acknowledged sending a drone that flew some 25 miles
(40 km) into Israel. He said the drone's parts were made in Iran
and it was assembled by Hezbollah members in Lebanon.
Nasrallah has denied that Hezbollah or the Iranian
Revolutionary Guards were responsible for the 2013 flight.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller)