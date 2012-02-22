By Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Feb 22 Israel's government,
under pressure to lower the cost of living, said on Wednesday it
would break up some of the country's largest conglomerates as
part of a plan to reduce concentration and boost competition in
the economy.
Israel has one of the highest concentrations of corporate
power in the developed world and the Finance Ministry said the
country's 10 largest business groups controlled 41 percent of
the market value of public companies.
"There is no phenomenon of concentration in the OECD like in
the Israeli economy," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a
news conference where a government panel presented its final
recommendations.
"I am a proponent of competition and against monopolies and
cartels," said Netanyahu, who as finance minister a decade ago
implemented free market and economic structural reforms.
The main recommendations, which need cabinet and
parliamentary approval, include requiring conglomerates with
significant financial and non-financial assets to divest.
Holding companies structured like pyramids will have to
limit their tiers of subsidiaries in a move designed to change
the current set-up, in which parent companies often own publicly
listed units which in turn have their own listed subsidiaries.
Under the new rules, existing groups will be allowed no more
than three tiers of subsidiaries and new conglomerates two.
Institutional investors must also curb credit issuance.
Companies will have four years to comply with the new rules.
The panel published interim recommendations last September.
Israel's conglomerates have been partly blamed for driving
up prices of basic goods, leading to mass protests last summer
which are expected to resume in coming weeks. The government is
also under pressure to stem the tide of debt settlements due to
their impact on pensions.
"Today we are talking about concentration, but a very
important factor related to increased competitiveness is
imports," Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer said. "We must
continue to liberalise imports -- that is the best way to
increase competitiveness in the economy."
WHAT TO KEEP, WHAT TO SELL
According to the recommendations, companies cannot hold a
bank or other financial firm with assets above 40 billion
shekels ($11 billion) as well as a non-financial company of more
than 6 billion shekels or revenue.
As a result, the IDB Group would have to divest
Clal Insurance or other key holdings such as Cellcom
, Israel's largest mobile phone operator. And Delek
Group would have to decide between keeping insurance
company Phoenix and brokerage Excellence Nessuah or
its massive fuel business -- which includes a number of offshore
natural gas wells.
Also, private equity firm Apax Partners would need
to choose between food maker Tnuva or the Psagot brokerage.
"This report is not intended as an attack on the business
sector. Everyone realises that the economy cannot be managed on
the basis of government production alone," said Fischer.
"We have to rely on the business sector, but must ensure
that it operates efficiently and without influencing the
political system."
Earlier this month, IDB said it planned to merge two of its
intermediate holding companies to simplify its pyramid-type
structure and reduce costs. Discount Investment Corp
would buy the portion of Koor Industries it does not
already own.