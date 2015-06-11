* Housing prices almost double since 2007, driven by low
rates
* Finance Minister Kahlon takes control of housing agencies
* Kahlon plan calls for higher tax on investment homes
* Experts believe more supply is key to lowering prices
* Graph on Israel's housing prices: link.reuters.com/wek34w
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, June 11 After huge success in
slashing mobile phone rates, new Israeli Finance Minister Moshe
Kahlon hopes to do the same with sky-high housing costs with
reforms aimed at increasing supply and cooling demand by raising
taxes on investment homes.
The soaring cost of owning a home -- and of living in
general -- has fuelled fierce public debate for years in Israel
and helped touch off mass street protests in 2011 that served as
a wake-up call to political leaders.
Kahlon, who as communications minister in 2012 opened up the
mobile sector to competition, is merely the latest politician to
try to dampen the molten housing market.
Since 2007, house prices have nearly doubled, the Bank of
Israel says, thanks to low interest rates and a myriad of
bureaucratic obstacles that limit new home construction.
This has sent mortgage loans to record highs and monthly
payments down, with many Israelis locking in the tax advantages
of owning property over stocks and bonds.
Contractors blame high prices on lack of land released by
the government - which owns more than 90 percent of the
country's territory - and the long process to obtain permits.
Under a long-awaited plan unveiled late on Wednesday, Kahlon
proposed increasing supply by converting flats used for offices
into residential dwellings, re-zoning public land to permit home
building and tackling a shortage in construction labourers by
training more Israelis and bringing in more foreign workers.
He also proposed raising the tax on those owning more than
one home to 8-10 percent from 5-7 percent to discourage the
buying of houses solely for investment, a trend that has
accelerated as interest rates have fallen to near zero.
"We are taking responsibility and presenting an
unprecedented government reform ... that will handle both supply
and demand," Kahlon said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has failed in the
past to rein in housing costs, said he wanted parliament --
where his coalition holds a narrow majority -- to quickly pass
Kahlon's reform package.
"MORE OF THE SAME"
A previous attempt by Kahlon's predecessor, Yair Lapid, to
lower housing prices by eliminating the value added tax for some
first-time home buyers fell victim to political infighting that
brought down the government.
The private sector's response to Kahlon's initiative has
been sceptical.
Eldad Tamir, chief executive of the Tamir Fishman brokerage,
called it disappointing and lacking substance since it set no
timetables, and said such plans were destined to fail.
"It's more of the same," he said, adding that a tax increase
on investment homes would lead to higher prices in the absence
of a steep rise in supply.
A survey published this week showed 73 percent of Israelis
do not believe home prices will fall in the next two years.
Ahead of the March 17 election, Kahlon campaigned largely on
lowering housing costs for newly married couples. Since taking
office a month ago, he has consolidated and taken control of all
housing-related agencies seen as causing bureaucratic obstacles.
A report by the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies found
the residential construction process takes an average of 13
years - 11 for bureaucratic hurdles to be cleared and two for
construction. It noted that in most European Union countries,
the maximum time needed to obtain a permit is 12 weeks.
The central bank has taken steps to try to cool the housing
boom, mainly by curbs on mortgages, but believes boosting supply
is the best long-term answer by making more land available for
construction and streamlining the planning and approval process.
Doron Cohen, head of Dun & Bradstreet Israel, believes the
best way to lower housing prices is to build more, noting
Israel's population has doubled to 8.3 million over the past 30
years, with the forecast for another doubling by 2045.
"That requires an additional 2 million units and means
80,000 units a year," said Cohen, who advocates creating a
long-term rental market.
Israel now builds around 43,000 housing units a year, many
of them outside of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, where demand is
highest and where most of the population lives.
A major problem is that Israel lacks an established
long-term housing rental market. As a result, young couples
traditionally buy homes, often with the help of their families.
It now takes 141 monthly salaries to afford an apartment of
average value, up from 103 in 2008.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)