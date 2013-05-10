* Government wants to boost competition, lower prices
* Social protests puts big players on the spot
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM, May 10 He was once celebrated for his
vast fortune and daring deals, but when Israeli tycoon Nochi
Dankner was about to catch a break from the bank on his massive
debts, public outrage kicked in.
Under a cascade of negative media attention, Bank Leumi
, Israel's second largest bank, abruptly cancelled its
plans to forego 150 million shekels ($42 million) - a third of
the debt owed by Dankner's Ganden Investments.
After first defending the deal as the best it was likely to
get from Dankner, Leumi suddenly announced it had revoked the
offer because it concluded that another businessman was going to
call off an investment in Dankner's company.
Leumi's announcement included a nod to public opinion: CEO
Rakefet Russak-Aminoach "stressed that the bank is responsive to
the hearts of the public and respects them," it said.
The reversal was widely perceived as a sign of change in
Israel, where heat is still on from a summer of mass street
protests two years ago against the high cost of living.
In an election last January, middle-class dissatisfaction
helped to propel political newcomers promoting economic and
social reform to key positions in Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's new coalition government.
The shift in tone and voter sentiment is dramatic in a
country with one of the highest concentrations of corporate
power in the developed world and a skyline of towers in business
capital Tel Aviv housing the ultra-rich.
Stung by an unexpectedly weak showing for his party in the
ballot, Netanyahu is now vowing to crack down on "monopolies and
cartels that prevent competition and thwart price-lowering".
"It seems things are going to change," said Daniel Doron
head of the Israel Center for Social and Economic Progress. "For
the first time in years, Israelis voted on economic issues, not
security and there are now people who want to make changes."
FACEBOOK RAGE
Like the protests that drew crowds of hundreds of thousands
two years ago, the campaign against Dankner's debt write-off by
Bank Leumi gathered pace on the Internet after the Israeli media
caught wind of the deal. Thousands joined a "Boycott Bank Leumi"
Facebook page.
The Bank of Israel, the central bank, now says it plans to
investigate the cancelled deal.
A spokeswoman for Leumi said that, since cancelling
Dankner's debt break last month, the bank had not entered into
new negotiations with him and was "continuing all options to
collect the debt".
Dankner's firm Ganden said debt restructuring deals like the
one it was planning with Leumi have always been a normal part of
business in Israel and other Western countries. The companies
that are part of Dankner's IDB group have historically paid all
their debts on time and are still working on a bank deal, said a
spokeswoman.
"We are convinced we can also reach a fair and agreed
arrangement with the banks," she said.
Dankner's IDB conglomerate is one of 10 large business
groups that control about 30 percent of the market value of
public companies in Israel.
Such conglomerates make use of a "pyramid" corporate
structure, using tiers of holding companies to allow a powerful
shareholder to hold sway over a business empire while actually
owning only a fraction of equity in the companies it controls.
In Dankner's case, Ganden is a private company through which
he controls IDB Holding Corp, which in turn controls
Israel's largest supermarket chain Super-Sol, Clal
Insurance and leading mobile phone operator Cellcom
.
IDB declined to comment on its corporate structure.
A businessman at the top of a pyramid can control a company
at the bottom with less than 10 percent of the capital.
Critics say such business structures impede competition,
keep prices high and stunt economic growth. By controlling
financial assets, pyramids can give their businesses access to
easy credit, creating risk across the financial system.
Israel is expected to pass a law this year constricting the
power of pyramids. Holding companies will have to limit how many
tiers of subsidiaries they have. Conglomerates will have to
choose between owning major financial or non-financial concerns.
The law could hurt tycoons, said Richard Gussow, senior
analyst at DS Securities: "They will have to restructure, sell
companies, and since everyone knows they are going to sell, they
might not get the full value for them," Gussow said.
DEBT
Big debtors account for an increasing portion of the
corporate bond market. At the end of 2012, 91 percent of
outstanding debt in Israel's corporate bond market was issued by
companies with more than 500 million shekels of debt, up from
75.5 percent in 2004, according to the central bank.
Israel's Security Authority said that in 2012 about 28
corporations opened negotiations for debt rescheduling with
bondholders and that this was "worrying".
Israeli media say the total owed by Danker's firms is 9
billion shekels ($2.5 billion).
IDB Development, one unit of IDB Holding, owes nearly 6
billion shekels. Earlier this month, an Israeli court rejected
bondholders' demands to hand them control of IDB Development as
part of a debt settlement plan. The court appointed outside
observers to monitor IDB's conduct.
"This court has never seen such an extreme case in which
financial institutions gave credit at such sums, with no
collateral and without providing any explanation," Judge Eitan
Orenstein said.
Outside the courtroom Dankner told reporters that IDB
Development had enough assets to pay its creditors.
"The company has wonderful assets, some of the best in
Israel's market, worth a lot of money, worth billions, and if
the company wants to it can realize those assets," he said.
Many of the IDB companies have already been hit by slowing
economic growth and accelerated competition. Shares in IDB
Holding have fallen more than 16 percent so far in 2013 after
plunging 74 percent in 2012.
A subsidiary of IDB partnered with Israeli tycoon Yitzhak
Tshuva's Elad Group to invest $1.2 billion in land in Las Vegas.
Their plans to build a casino, just before the U.S. real estate
market crashed, created heavy losses for the company.
SHIFT
Netanyahu has long been a champion of free enterprise in a
Jewish state founded on socialist roots. He promised to revamp
the economy in his previous term in office, but little changed.
Morris Dorfman, head of the National Economics Council which
advises the prime minister on economic matters, said the shift
in public mood now made more aggressive change possible:
"Reforms are easier (now) because of public opinion."
A draft budget law, set to be approved by the cabinet on
Monday, includes measures that would cut red tape to increase
food imports and limit dominant food retailers opening new shops
-- moves aimed at boosting competition and lowering prices.
"These reforms will be on land, sea and air, in every
field," Netanyahu said on April 28.
Protests over the economy helped make neophyte politicians
Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett the stars of the last election.
Lapid is now finance minister and Bennett is economy minister,
the most important allies in Netanyahu's coalition. Bennett
heads a newly-announced ministerial committee tasked with
breaking down monopolies.
Other politicians have been drawn into the public chorus of
anger over Dankner's proposed Bank Leumi deal.
"Regular people face monstrous interest rates and aren't
eligible for the same convenient terms of the tycoons, who have
set up pyramids. They end up asking for debt arrangements,
despite their serial failures, and keep getting credit," said
Zehava Galon, head of Israel's leftist Meretz party.
Matan Hodorov, senior economic correspondent for Israel's
Channel 10 television, said the attention being given to
economic affairs was transforming public discourse.
"It's an astounding change. Economic matters that were once
deemed too complicated for the public are now, following the
(2011) social protest, headline news. People now want to know
what powers are at play, who makes the moves," Hodorov said.