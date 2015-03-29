TEL AVIV, March 29 Fragments of ancient
beer-brewing basins unearthed in Tel Aviv indicate that
Egyptians more than 5,000 years ago had settled farther north
than previously known and were imbibing in what is now Israel's
most hard-partying city.
Israel's Antiquities Authority said on Sunday the ceramic
vessels, crafted in an Egyptian method that differed from local
pottery-making at the time, would have held a thick, partially
baked barley and water mixture left to ferment in the sun.
The shards were found under an office construction site in
downtown Tel Aviv in 17 pits used to store agricultural produce
in the Early Bronze Age (3500-3000 BC), the Antiquities
Authority said in a statement.
The discovery suggested that Egyptians settled further north
during that era than once believed. Archaeologists in Israel
have found evidence of Egyptian communities to the south, in the
Negev and along its Mediterranean coast.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; editing by Jane Baird)