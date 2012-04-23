JERUSALEM, April 23 Israel, aiming to avoid
further damage to its troubled ties with Cairo, said on Monday
it saw the Egyptian termination of a deal to supply Israel with
natural gas as part of a business rather than a diplomatic
dispute.
Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman told Israeli radio
stations the cancellation of the deal was "not a good sign," but
added "We want to understand this as a trade dispute. I think
that to turn a business dispute into a diplomatic dispute would
be a mistake."
"Israel is interested in maintaining the peace treaty and we
think this is also a supreme interest of Egypt," he said.
The Egyptian company EGAS confirmed on Sunday the
termination of the 20-year-old contract, under which Egypt
supplied 40 percent of Israel's natural gas.
EGAS Chairman Mohamed Shoeib said the decision was not
political, telling Egypt's Hayat TV that "EGAS ended the deal
because the other party didn't fulfil its commitments".
Egypt was the first of two Arab countries to sign a peace
treaty with Israel, in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994.
Ties have been strained since President Hosni Mubarak, an
advocate of the peace deal, was toppled by a popular revolt last
year.
Israeli Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz voiced alarm on
Sunday about the economic as well as diplomatic repercussions of
the decision to end the contract.
The supply pipeline running through the lawless Sinai
peninsula has been damaged repeatedly by saboteurs in the past
year, causing extensive supply disruptions, and Israel had
warned residents to expect electricity outages this summer.
Steinitz also said the Egyptian cancellation had set "a
dangerous precedent which casts a shadow on the peace agreements
and the peaceful atmosphere between Egypt and Israel".
