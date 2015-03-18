JERUSALEM, March 18 Egyptian firm Dolphinus Holdings has signed a seven-year deal to buy an estimated $1.2 billion of natural gas from Israel's Tamar field, the partners in the field said on Wednesday.

The agreement calls for a minimum of 5 billion cubic meters of gas to be sold in the first three years, the Tamar partners said. The gas will be exported through an underwater pipeline run by the East Mediterranean Gas company. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)