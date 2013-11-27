* Arik Einstein hailed by PM as "cultural giant"
* Singer, who died aged 74, pioneer of Israeli pop
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Nov 27 For many Israelis, nothing
symbolised home more than singer Arik Einstein, and on Wednesday
a nation mourned the death of its king of cool.
Einstein, who died of a ruptured aneurysm on Tuesday at the
age of 74, was virtually unknown outside of Israel. But
generations of Israelis came of age listening to his smooth
baritone and folk-rock ballads - a soothing soundtrack of life
often drowned out by the din of Middle East conflict.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement
mourning the passing of a "cultural giant".
Thousands filed past Einstein's coffin lying in state in the
Tel Aviv square where the leader he once eulogised in song,
Yitzhak Rabin, was assassinated in 1995. Radio stations played
Einstein's music throughout the day.
A native-born Israeli, or "sabra", Einstein in the late
1960s helped to change the local music scene by moving away from
traditional Hebrew folk music to Western-style pop and rock,
forming the country's first commercially successful folk-rock
group, "The High Windows".
It was a ground-breaking shift for a country where the
government once banned a Beatles tour, fearing it would corrupt
Israeli youth.
Largely steering clear of politics in his career and
personal life, Einstein voiced a simple and unifying message in
a nation riven with divisions: the real Israel - behind the
headlines - can be found in the friends, family, sights and
sounds that make it home.
"I am sitting on the waterside in San Francisco, taking in
the blue and green," he wrote in one of his songs. "Suddenly I
want to go home, back to the swamp and to sit in the Kasit
(cafe) and laugh with Moshe and Hezkel ... I love falling in
love with little Israel."
Cigarette in hand during recording sessions, the lanky and
laconic Einstein drew comparisons in Israel with Frank Sinatra,
Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.
Beginning his career in an entertainment troupe in the
military, Einstein also appeared in several films and comedy
skits on television that have gained a cult following in Israel.
After Rabin was shot dead by an ultranationalist Jew opposed
to his peace moves with the Palestinians, Einstein's rendition
of the song "Cry for You" became the unofficial requiem for the
slain prime minister.
Einstein quit performing live in the 1980s, citing stage
fright he said he was unable to overcome, but his music was
still played often on the radio and he produced an album two
years ago.
"(Einstein) was the antidote to arrogant generals, the
antithesis of pompous politicians ... he was no heroic
kibbutznik, no daring commando, no pretentious preacher or
dogmatic fanatic," commentator Chemi Shalev wrote in the Haaretz
newspaper.
"He was a normal sabra and he sang of the mundane,
day-to-day things that a normal Israeli would wish for, if he
could only be normal," Shalev added.
A sign, placed next to memorial candles outside Einstein's
Tel Aviv home, seemed to echo a national sense of loss.
"We have everything here, but we don't have you," it read.
