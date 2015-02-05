* Tweets seen as critical of PM Netanyahu
* Three disciplined, including envoy to Switzerland
* Israeli minister likens them to "renegade soldiers"
(Adds quotes, details)
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Feb 5 An Israeli ambassador and two
other diplomats face possible dismissal for publishing posts on
Twitter critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his
testy relationship with the White House, the Foreign Ministry
said on Thursday.
The offending tweets came as Netanyahu, who is seeking a
fourth term in office, fends off criticism at home and abroad
over his plans to deliver a speech to the U.S. Congress on March
3, two weeks before Israel holds parliamentary elections.
The White House has objected to the speech, which is
expected to be critical of U.S. policy on Iran.
Yigal Caspi, the Israeli envoy to Switzerland, had retweeted
remarks by journalists accusing Netanyahu of endangering already
shaky relations with Washington. Caspi, who has been suspended
and recalled to Israel, froze his Twitter account on Thursday.
So did two other diplomats: Assaf Moran, a political officer
at Israel's embassy in India, and Yaron Gamburg, a staffer at
the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.
According to tweets republished by Israeli news site NRG,
Moran had accused Netanyahu of ducking any discussion of social
issues, while Gamburg tweeted: "What is happening to our
relations with the United States is madness."
Caspi had also retweeted a journalist describing Foreign
Minister Avigdor Lieberman as high-handed.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed the tweets as genuine
and said the diplomats had been summoned for disciplinary
hearings and could be fired. None of the three could immediately
be reached for comment.
Another Israeli official said he knew of no involvement by
Netanyahu in the matter.
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzachi Hanegbi described the tweets
as "outrageous" and likened the diplomats to renegade soldiers.
"They are, in essence, warriors for Israel in the diplomatic
arena, against anti-Semitism, against Palestinian incitement,
against all kinds of threats, (who) suddenly turned their
weapons against their commanders, the elected leaders of
Israel," Hanegbi told Israel Radio.
"These people must identify with all of the state's
positions, regardless of politics. If they cannot, they should
resign."
The Israeli government is active on Twitter. In a 2012
article, the Canadian International Council praised its
engagement with the microblogging platform as "probably the best
example of how to use Twitter to shape foreign policy".
Alon Liel, a former foreign ministry director-general,
faulted the three diplomats but said their tweets might be seen
as a "cry for help" given Israeli envoys' poor pay and the
difficulty of justifying Netanyahu's policies abroad.
"They are taking a lot of fire and watching Israel lose
friends," Liel told NRG.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Luke Baker and Mark
Trevelyan)