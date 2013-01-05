* Livni proposes alliance of three parties on centre-left
* Polls suggest bloc could oust rightist Netanyahu
* Differences suggest opposition deal will be hard to seal
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 5 Three Israeli parties on
Saturday proposed forming a centre-left opposition bloc to try
to topple conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the
Jan. 22 election, but disagreements over the terms suggested any
pact could be elusive.
Former foreign minister Tzipi Livni, head of the centrist
Hatenuah party, said on Twitter that she and leaders of the
centrist Yesh Atid and left-leaning Labour parties would
"discuss the creation of a 'united front' to work together to
replace Netanyahu".
Opinion polls suggest the three parties could collectively
win about 37 of parliament's 120 seats, more than the some 35
seats projected for Netanyahu's rightist list and potentially
enough to form the next Israeli coalition government.
Livni's proposed partners agreed to meet her in the coming
days but quickly disagreed over whether the centre-left should
remain open to the idea of being part of the ruling coalition.
A unity government with Netanyahu has been ruled out by
Labour, whose leader, Shelly Yachimovich, said this week she
intended either to be the next prime minister or to sit in
opposition.
By shunning any future partnership with Netanyahu,
challengers could "plant enormous hope in the heart of the
public ... and bring about grassroots mobilisation for a
determined and spirited struggle," Yachimovich said in a
statement on Saturday.
"A unified move by ... all those who seek to change the
government will be real and meaningful only if such parties act
as we did," Yachimovich said.
Describing Netanyahu's re-election as a foregone conclusion,
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said he wanted the centre-left to be
open to the idea of joining the coalition so as to offset the
premier's religious-nationalist allies.
"Let's create a taking-the-initiative bloc, to create a
unity government," Lapid said on Channel Two television.
Livni has cast herself as an alternative to Netanyahu but
stopped short of saying she would not join him in government.
Netanyahu, in his second term as premier, takes credit for
the relative stability of the Israeli economy and appeals to the
Jewish state's burgeoning religious-nationalist sectors by
championing the settlement of occupied land. He has taken a
hawkish line on the Palestinians and Iran but avoided major
wars.
Israel's festering international isolation has been seized
on by Livni, who as top diplomat in the former government
pursued inconclusive talks on founding a Palestinian state.
Speaking separately to Channel Two this week, Netanyahu said
that were Livni to serve under him in the next government, she
would not lead peacemaking efforts.
Lapid and Yachimovich are new to politics and known to much
of the public from their previous careers as television
commentators. Their campaigns have focused on social reform.
The Netanyahu government was unfazed by Livni's outreach to
fellow challengers.
"I wish that the other side, to the left, would coalesce,
because that would hone the differences between us," Vice Prime
Minister Moshe Yaalon of the ruling Likud said in a speech.
In an apparent dig at Lapid and Yachimovich, Yaalon rued
"the immodesty and immaturity in the desire of certain people to
jump straight into the cold water of being prime minister,
without passing through any stations along the way".