JERUSALEM, March 4 Israeli opinion polls on
Wednesday showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu got a slight
boost in popularity after his U.S. speech slamming an emerging
nuclear deal with Iran, but he is still running neck and neck
with his leading rival in a March 17 election.
A survey published by Channel 10 television indicated
Netanyahu's Likud party would gaining two seats to 23 compared
with what he had a week ago. That would still leave him in a tie
with Isaac Herzog's Zionist Union.
The country's Channel 2 television had Netanyahu's
right-wing party up by one seat to 23, just behind Herzog's
left-of-centre list.
In separate surveys conducted by the channels on each
candidate's individual popularity, Netanyahu was favoured by 44
percent for the job of prime minister, up two percentage points
from a week ago. Herzog's number declined by two percentage
points to 35 percent, results by Channel 10 showed.
But Netanyahu was further ahead of his rival in a Channel 2
popularity poll, with 47 percent choosing him and 28 percent
opting for Herzog. All the surveys indicated Netanyahu had more
potential political allies with whom to build a new governing
coalition after the election.
In Israel's parliamentary election system, the public
chooses parties rather than individual candidates, and the head
of the party with the most political allies is the one who
usually wins a presidential mandate to form a government.
Israeli critics said that Netanyahu, seeking a fourth term
in office, risked damaging Israel's strategic alliance with
Washington by speaking in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, for the
sake of wooing voters before the closely contested election.
Netanyahu came under strong criticism from the Obama
administration for his speech, which Washington said had
injected destructive partisanship into U.S.-Israeli ties.
Republicans, who control Congress, had invited Netanyahu to
speak without consulting President Barack Obama or other leading
Democrats. As many as 60 of the 232 Democratic members of
Congress boycotted the address.
Netanyahu rejected Obama's charges that his speech had
offered "no viable alternatives" to an international deal being
worked out with Tehran, saying he had presented a practical
alternative in Washington to a "deeply flawed" nuclear accord
being negotiated with Iran.
