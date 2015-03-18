* Tel Aviv 100 index up 1.1 pct
* Shekel slips to 4.025 per dollar but eye on U.S. Fed
(Updates stock prices, shekel weakens)
By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV, March 18 Energy and pharmaceutical
shares pulled Tel Aviv stocks higher on Wednesday, with the
market largely indifferent to Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's surprise victory in Israel's election.
With almost all votes counted, Netanyahu's Likud party had
won 29-30 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
The Likud said it intended to form a new government within
weeks. Negotiations are already under way with the pro-settler
Jewish Home party, the centrist Kulanu party and ultra-Orthodox
groups.
"The market's indifference to the results apparently stems
from its belief that the coalition that will be formed will be
more stable than its predecessor," said Idan Azoulay, chief
investment officer at the Epsilon brokerage.
Coalition partners are likely to have financial demands, but
Netanyahu should be able to stand firm on the budget after
Likud's big win, he said.
The benchmark Tel Aviv 100 index was up 1.1 pct to
1,390 points at 1509 GMT. Energy shares Avner Oil,
Delek Drilling and Delek Group were up as
much as 9 percent after they announced a deal to sell $1.2
billion of natural gas from the Tamar field to Egypt
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was up 1.8 percent
after it announced on Tuesday the sale of four oncology
development programmes to Ignyta in exchange for 6
percent of Ignyta's stock.
The shekel weakened slightly in the late afternoon
to 4.0250 per dollar from Monday's close of 4.0167. Markets were
closed on Tuesday for the election.
Roni Gitlin, head of spot trading at Bank Leumi, said the
election had no impact, with the market focused on the euro's
weakness and the statement expected later on Wednesday from the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
"We know Netanyahu ... We know his economic agenda and there
won't be a problem with the budget," he said.
The critical party for Likud will be Kulanu, led by former
Likud member and communications minister Moshe Kahlon. He is
widely expected to become finance minister, a prospect that has
weighed on bank shares in recent days.
As communications minister, Kahlon boosted mobile phone
competition and brought prices down sharply. He has vowed to do
the same for banking. Tel Aviv's banking index was
down 0.5 percent, led by a 1.2 percent decline in Hapoalim
, Israel's largest lender.
Modi Shafrir, chief strategist at Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank's
finance division, said Kahlon's appointment as finance minister
is expected to enhance the implementation of reforms to lower
the cost of living, supporting continued moderate inflation.
This "in turn will also lead to the continuation of a very
low interest rate environment," he said.
