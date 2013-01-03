* Social-economic protesters seek parliamentary seats
* Joined revamped Labour party that could double its power
* Say Netanyahu failed to tackle high living costs
By Maayan Lubell
TEL AVIV, Jan 3 They are young and they are
driven. They got half a million Israelis out on the streets
demanding social justice. Now they want their votes.
The leaders of a grassroots social protest movement that
swept Israel in 2011 have shot to the top of a rejuvenated
Labour party that polls say will at least double its power in a
Jan. 22 general election that Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's right-wing Likud is forecast to win.
"The next stage is to continue what started in the streets,
to bring that to the ballot ... so that we can translate it into
achievements in budgets, laws and a change of policy," said
32-year-old Itzik Shmuli, who as head of the student union was
one of the most prominent leaders of the protest movement.
It began with a handful of youngsters who pitched tents
along Tel Aviv's luxurious Rothschild Avenue to protest against
high housing costs. Eventually, hundreds of thousands of
Israelis demonstrated weekly across the country.
Inspired also by the Arab Spring that swept the region, the
protesters, chanting "the people demand social justice",
dominated headlines in Israel in the summer of 2011, and posed a
new challenge to the government.
Political parties soon saw potential vote magnets in the
movement's leaders, who were often portrayed in the media as
idealists with just the right mix of innocence and savvy to
promote a message of hope and change.
Shmuli quit the student union this year to win the number 11
spot on Labour's list of parliamentary candidates, running a
distant second to Likud in the upcoming election.
"The answer the government gave was a thin, cosmetic and
cynical one. They did not want to truly deal with the problems
raised by the protest," Shmuli said.
Israel has a relatively low unemployment rate of 6.7 percent
and a growing economy, but business cartels and wage disparities
have kept many from feeling the benefit.
In parliament, Shmuli and his allies hope to push affordable
housing, reform the education, welfare and health systems and to
narrow the gap between rich and poor in Israel, which the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has
said is among the highest in developed countries.
In response to the protest, Netanyahu, a free market
champion and fiscal conservative, vowed to revamp the economy
and lower living costs. Some of the government's steps have
eased the pain for the middle and lower classes.
But other measures are moving slowly or have had no major
effect. With rising food and fuel prices, few feel significant
change in the cost of living since the protest.
"It means that we were mistaken when, as a young generation,
we thought we could avoid sitting in the places where we make
the most important decisions," said Stav Shaffir, 27, another of
the movement's leaders.
Shaffir is now eighth on Labour's list. Polls show that like
Shmuli, she will be a member of Israel's next parliament, with
her party winning about 16 to 20 of the 120 Knesset seats.
"There is something pure and beautiful about a popular
protest," Shaffir told a group of students in December. "But the
change it brings comes only after generations ... and we don't
have that time if we want to change policy."
UNDER THE TANKS
Shaffir lives with four roommates in a Jaffa apartment.
Shmuli moved to the run-down town of Lod last year to set up a
student community outreach program. Both say they have no
intention of changing their dwellings after becoming lawmakers.
At the protest's peak, Shmuli addressed about half a million
people at one of the biggest rallies ever held in Israel. He
spoke to the cheering crowd about "The New Israelis", who will
fight for a better future and social equality.
But that was in September 2011. The question now is whether
the "New Israelis" who cheered for Shmuli will turn up to vote
for him.
The summer of 2011 marked one of the only times that
social-economic issues consistently topped the agenda in a
country whose population of 7.8 million is usually preoccupied
with matters of war and peace.
Yariv Ben-Eliezer, a media expert at the Interdisciplinary
Center Herzliya, a college near Tel Aviv, says those issues have
once more taken a back seat.
In November, Israel carried out an eight-day offensive in
Gaza with the declared aim of ending Palestinian rocket fire
into its territory. The same month the Palestinians relaunched
their statehood bid at the United Nations and won great support.
"Before the (Gaza) operation, Labour was rising in the polls
and Likud was sliding. There was a feeling that the social
protest should be moved into politics. But the main issue has
gone back to being defence," Ben-Eliezer said.
Shmuli disagrees. Called up to the Gaza border for reserve
duty during the offensive, he took shelter with fellow soldiers
under their tank when rockets from Gaza hailed down.
"While all these missiles were flying over us, we had to
find a way to pass those 10 minutes under the tank - and what
did we talk about? About housing and about the high living
costs."
Many of the protesters came from the middle class, which
bears a heavy tax burden and sustains the conscript military.
"We will always be there for our country - whenever it needs
us, but the big question is, when we are out of our uniforms,
will the state be there for us?" Shmuli said.
Tamar Hermann at The Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem
think tank, said a Netanyahu election win would not spell defeat
for the social protest movement.
"Now we see the social-economic issues taking a much more
significant role in the discussion over the future of the
country," Hermann said. "All the parties feel obliged to relate
to the issues that were raised by the protest movement."
MAKING POLITICS SEXY
Israel's election had been set for late 2013 but the
government failed to agree on a state budget, which it said
would require harsh austerity steps.
Netanyahu called an early vote in what commentators said was
an attempt by the prime minister and partners in his governing
coalition to avoid the risk of going to the polls after imposing
unpopular cuts.
Labour has focused its campaign almost entirely on social
and economic issues, and its projected gains in parliament are
largely attributed to the protest movement.
If Netanyahu, against the odds, chooses to include Labour in
his next government, some of the movement's demands will
undoubtedly be part of that deal, said Yossi Yonah, a Labour
candidate who has advised social protest leaders.
Labour chief Shelly Yachimovich, an advocate of a welfare
state, has not ruled out serving in a Netanyahu administration.
But the option seems remote given their opposing economic views.
Looking ahead to likely budget cuts after the election,
Yonah predicted such steps could revive and bolster the protest
movement, if it combines civil action on the streets with a
combative parliamentary opposition to Netanyahu.
"The protest's impact cannot be judged after only one year,"
Yonah said. "Eventually something must give."
Both Shaffir and Shmuli hope to draw young people who are
disillusioned with politics to come vote.
"Our parents brought us up to believe that if we work hard,
study and try then everything will be okay, we will succeed. But
when we grew up, when we were released from the army, we looked
around and this society we were told about was gone," Shaffir
said.
Instead, she said, they found corrupt politicians who were
not looking out for young people's interests.
The tents that Shaffir helped pitch are long gone and life
has returned to normal on Rothschild Avenue, which is lined with
banks, shops and cafes.
"We need to make politics sexy again," Shaffir said, sitting
on a bench on the trendy avenue filled with people walking their
dogs and riding bicycles.