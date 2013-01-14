* Polls predict a victory of the right at ballot
* Settlers emboldened by electorate shifting right
By Maayan Lubell
HEBRON, West Bank, Jan 14 Entrenched in what
they view as their Biblical heartland, the hardline Jewish
settlers of Hebron look forward with delight to next week's
Israeli election.
Opinion polls forecast Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,
already at odds with the world over Jewish settlement in the
occupied West Bank, will easily win a third term in office, with
coalition partners who could push him further to the right.
The pro-settler Bayit Yehudi, a natural ally of Netanyahu's
right-wing Likud party, is forecast to be the third largest
faction in parliament. Two Bayit Yehudi candidates - Hebron
settlers - have a real chance of winning legislative seats.
"The feeling is good," said Hebron settler Anat Cohen.
"It is clear that the people of Israel want a national
government, a Jewish government that wants the land of Israel
with Judea and Samaria," she said, using the Biblical name for
the West Bank.
Hebron, divided by a 1997 interim peace deal, is home to
200,000 Palestinians and 800 Jews, who live in a closely-guarded
enclave and are among the most ideologically driven of the
500,000 settlers on land Palestinians want for a state.
Settlement projects on land Israel captured in the 1967
Arab-Israeli War are considered illegal by most world powers,
which frequently criticise them as an obstacle to peace.
Settler Haim Bleicher, 30, said Israelis no longer believe
there is a chance for peace with the Palestinians.
"There is a sobering-up from the illusion of peace
agreements and there is more faith among the people, who believe
more and are getting closer to the Torah, to the Bible," said
Bleicher, who has lived in Hebron all his life.
"This change finds its expression in politics too," he said
as the Muslim call to prayer carried over the valley from a
nearby mosque.
REDEMPTION
Few Israelis doubt that Netanyahu will win the Jan. 22
election. Polls show Likud, merged with former Foreign Minister
Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu, is set to be the biggest
party with about 34 of parliament's 120 seats.
That should be enough for Netanyahu to put together a
right-wing coalition bloc to govern the country.
He has already announced settlement expansion plans that
include, for the first time, construction in the E1 area near
Jerusalem that could split the West Bank and further dim
prospects for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict.
"The people of Israel are marching with a clear, definite
majority toward a wide land, a right-wing state with a Jewish,
national, character and we believe that this is the beginning of
the complete redemption," Cohen said. "This gives us resolve in
facing our enemies."
Just two months ago, pro-settler hardliners swept the
primaries in an internal Likud vote that tossed out some of
Netanyahu's closest allies, seen by some party members as
lagging in their support of settlements.
One Likud candidate likely to win a Knesset seat is Moshe
Feiglin, a far-right settler who has twice challenged Netanyahu
for leadership of the party and is now number 23 on its list of
parliamentary candidates.
Speaking at a conference in Jerusalem this month, Feiglin
advocated Israeli annexation of the West Bank and provision of
financial inducements to encourage Palestinians to leave.
"Every Arab family in Judea and Samaria can be given an
incentive of half a million dollars to encourage their
emigration to a place where they will find a better future,"
Feiglin said, adding that it was the only "real solution".
ANNEXATION
The conference was organised by settler leaders and attended
by hundreds. Three other Likud lawmakers, including one Likud
minister, called there for application of Israeli sovereignty
over the West Bank, home to 2.5 million Palestinians who
exercise limited self-rule in some of the territory.
Such a plan is advocated by Naftali Bennett, head of Bayit
Yehudi and a natural ally of Netanyahu. He calls for the
eventual annexation of more than half of the West Bank and says
a Palestinian state would be "suicide" for Israel.
Since winning his party's leadership in November, Bennett
has shot to campaign stardom. The high-tech millionaire has
revamped Bayit Yehudi with fresh, new faces calling for peace
and unity within Israel's ethnically-fraught society.
But Israeli critics of Bennett says his party list includes
some very hawkish candidates. Bennett cites security concerns
for annexation of the West Bank. Others in his party look to the
Jewish scriptures.
"This land was given to us by God," Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan,
number four on the Bayit Yehudi roster, said at the settler
conference in Jerusalem. "We have no right to forgo one grain of
this land."
Many Hebron settlers see themselves as pioneers, carrying
the torch for Jews who inhabited the city on and off for
centuries, at times banished by conquerors. The community was
driven out by the killing of 67 Jews by Arabs in 1929.
In more recent times, Hebron has been a flashpoint for
Israeli-Palestinian violence, notably the killing by a Jewish
settler of 29 Muslims praying in a site holy to both religions
in 1994. Its entrance has since been divided.
Through narrow alleyways manned by Israeli soldiers, buses
unload tourists at the Tomb of the Patriarchs, burial site of
Jewish forefathers Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and their wives.
For Muslims, who built the Ibrahimi mosque there, the three
are seen as prophets in their religious tradition.
Although Hebron has largely been quiet for years, settlers
and Palestinians make no secret of their mutual enmity.
"The Jewish people are not bad people," said a Palestinian
merchant, who did not want to give his name. "But the settlers
are," he said, rolling his eyes in exasperation.
KING BIBI
Bleicher said Israel's shift to the right will embolden
Netanyahu in the face of international pressure.
"He is not a sole ruler, ultimately it is up to which way
the wind is blowing among the people and once the people and the
Knesset emanate power, Benjamin Netanyahu will tune himself to
that and find the strength," Bleicher said.
Settlers in Hebron felt betrayed by Netanyahu in his first
term in office, when his government handed over 80 percent of
the city to Palestinian rule in 1997.
In 2009 he kicked off his second term by announcing he
embraced a two-state solution and by freezing all settlement
construction for 10 months. Peace talks between Israel and the
Palestinians broke down in 2010 when the freeze ended.
Though Netanyahu has since come under strong international
condemnation for his government's subsequent expansion of
settlements, people here still hold a grudge against him.
"Bibi made all the possible mistakes in regard to Hebron,"
Cohen said, using Netanyahu's childhood nickname. "I suppose he
says everything he does because he is not strong enough."
David Wilder, a spokesman for the Jewish Community of
Hebron, said he was concerned Netanyahu could opt against a
right-wing coalition.
"It is very difficult to know where Netanyahu will go. We
hope and expect, because there are many people in the Likud who
are very strongly right-wing, that he will form a right-wing
coalition, but I won't believe it until I see it," Wilder said.
"We have to offer peace for peace, there is no reason to
offer land for peace," he added. "We can live with anybody under
the condition that they don't try to kill us and they are
willing to live peacefully within the framework of the state of
Israel."