(Adds UAE comment.)
JERUSALEM Nov 27 Israel plans to open a
diplomatic-level mission to the International Renewable Energy
Agency in Abu Dhabi, its first openly established representative
office in the United Arab Emirates, Israeli diplomats said on
Friday.
The office will not be a full mission, but will consist of a
diplomat assigned to the renewable energy agency. Nevertheless,
it will be the first time an Israeli foreign ministry official
is permanently stationed in the Gulf state.
Foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon confirmed
details first reported in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz and
three diplomatic officials told Reuters the move was underway.
Israel does not have formal diplomatic ties with most states
in the Middle East because of the decades-old
Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Its only formal relations are with
neighbours Egypt and Jordan.
But the nuclear agreement between world powers and Shi'ite
Muslim power Iran has caused disquiet in Israel and Sunni Arab
states alike. Common ground has emerged between the two sides,
even if they are cautious about drawing attention to the links.
In recent years, Israeli officials have met counterparts
from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf at nuclear non-proliferation
talks in Switzerland, gatherings that the Israelis say have
helped melt the ice and lead to increased dialogue.
A delegation from Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
visited IRENA's offices in Abu Dhabi and met with its
director-general earlier in the week, a spokesperson for IRENA
said in a written statement.
Under the terms of IRENA's "headquarters agreement", which
establishes its base in Abu Dhabi, all members have the right to
send permanent missions accredited to the organisation, the
statement added. The UAE, as host country, must facilitate.
The director-general of Israel's foreign ministry, Dore
Gold, visited Abu Dhabi this month, the first time someone of
his diplomatic rank has publicly made such a trip. Israeli
ministers have visited the Gulf.
While the Abu Dhabi mission is seen as a positive step, both
Israeli and UAE officials voiced caution.
An agreement between IRENA and Israel would not represent
"any change in the position of the UAE or its relations with
Israel," said a spokesperson for the UAE Ministry of Foreign
Affairs in a statement carried on state news agency WAM.
Likewise, an Israeli official noted that while the mission
was "half a step out the door", it was still a long way from
being a full diplomatic posting.
"This is accreditation to the International Renewable Energy
Agency, nothing else. It is in Abu Dhabi, not a mission to Abu
Dhabi," he said.
(Reporting by Luke Baker and Katie Paul; Writing by Maayan
Lubell; Editing by Larry King)