By Ari Rabinovitch
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Nov 16 Israel began accepting bids
this week from energy companies to drill for oil and gas in 24
offshore blocks, and its energy minister said that in the end he
would be happy choosing just two or three foreign exploration
groups.
Upon announcing the tender, Israel released new geological
data pointing to a good probability that large natural gas
deposits are buried off its Mediterranean coast.
"The preferred outcome is that at the end of the tender we
can choose two, three companies that present serious, concrete
and relatively fast work plans," Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz
told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
They could bid together with local partners, but each group
must have a foreigner, he said, "because today in Israel there
still are no serious operators".
The only foreign operator currently in Israel, Texas-based
Noble Energy, has discovered two huge fields, Tamar and
Leviathan.
Companies have until April to bid and winners will be chosen
in July.
The tender comes after the government finalized in May
regulation over issues such as taxes and exports following years
of uncertainty that scared off investors.
"In this industry you are either in a coma or moving
forward," Steinitz said. "We chose now to come out of the coma
and inject a lot into developing the country's energy market and
the gas and oil reserves."
In the past, large energy groups have been hesitant to enter
the Israeli market, fearing a backlash from oil-rich Arab states
hostile to Israel.
Steinitz said he was less worried about that, as Israel is
now more involved in regional partnerships and because hostility
towards Israel among Arab countries with no diplomatic relations
has diminished.
"Those who understand the realpolitik of the Middle East
understand that (the potential for backlash from Arab states)
has really faded," he said.
Some of the world's biggest offshore natural gas fields from
the last decade were discovered in the eastern Mediterranean -
in Israeli, Egyptian and Cypriot economic waters - and Steinitz
said the basin was on the rise while reserves in the North Sea
were dwindling.
"Europe needs a replacement for that gas from the North Sea,
and many see the eastern basin of the Mediterranean as a
possible substitute," he said.
The Energy Ministry has been helping to negotiate export
deals to Turkey and Egypt, and, together with the European
Union, is studying building a 5.2 billion euro ($5.6 billion)
pipeline across the sea to Cyprus, Greece and on to Italy.
He declined indicate which option Israel preferred, but
emphasized that one export pipeline would probably not suffice.
($1 = 0.9339 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)