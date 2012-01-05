JERUSALEM Jan 5 Israel awarded licences
to build two solar thermal power plants that will produce 180
megawatts of electricity, enough to supply 51,000 households,
officials said on Thursday.
One licence to build a 120 megawatt station was granted to a
subsidiary of Shikun & Binui, Israel's largest
construction firm, the Public Utility Authority said. The
second, for a 60 megawatt station, was given to a subsidiary of
U.S.-firm Two Sigma, the utility said.
"It's a significant step that will allow Israeli citizens to
enjoy clean energy on a large scale for the first time," Energy
Minister Uzi Landau said in a statement.
Officials did not elaborate on the cost to build the plants,
but said they would go online in 2017 and would provide about
0.5 percent of the country's energy needs.
Israel has been a pioneer in developing solar technology,
but the licences were the first for building solar thermal
plants in the country. They will help reach Israel's goal having
10 percent of electricity generation come from renewables by
2020.