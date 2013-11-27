JERUSALEM Nov 27 Israel has bowed to European
Union demands to deny funding eligibility to Israeli scientific
enterprises operating in Jewish settlements, removing a key
obstacle to finalising a deal for a multi-million dollar
research programme.
The struggle over Israel's participation in Europe's
prestigious Horizon 2020 is widely seen as a prelude to further
tensions expected ahead over wider EU economic sanctions against
the settlements expected to take effect in 2014.
Israeli Justice Minister Tzipi Livni said she had struck a
compromise with EU head Catherine Ashton to try to rescue the
funding and avert the risk of wider Israeli diplomatic and
academic isolation if the deal had not passed.
Negotiations went down to the wire ahead of a Dec. 1
deadline, with far-right members of Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's cabinet resisting EU demands to expressly deny its
funds for the first time to Israeli projects in Israeli-occupied
land.
Israel had worried the sanctions could hurt universities and
research centres with facilities in the West Bank and East
Jerusalem. Israel annexed East Jerusalem as part of its capital
after capturing it in a 1967 war, in a move never recognised
internationally.
Livni said she struck a compromise with Ashton that softened
the programme's restrictions by permitting Israel to specify in
a note that it objects to Europe's policy.
"The Europeans don't want their money in settlements and
that's their right, but Israel expressed its position that it
doesn't accept this European position," she told Israel Radio.
Had Israel not compromised, some 2,000 scientists could have
lost funding, Livni said, adding Israel also risked loss of its
prestige as a "start-up nation" also known as a high-tech hub.
"We would have isolated ourselves," she said.
The EU's main demands were met by the deal, EU
representative in Israel, Faaborg-Andersen said. "There will be
no EU funds spent in settlements, and that is the key for us."
The EU, like most of the world, sees Israeli settlements
built in occupied territory Palestinians want for a state as
illegal, but the limits to science funding are the first the EU
has imposed on such cooperation launched with Israel in 1996.
Further steps against the settlements are expected next year
with the EU's Executive Commission announced plans to bar
financial assistance to any Israeli group operating in the West
Bank from 2014.
Horizon 2020 calls for dividing up some 80 billion euros in
matching funds among promising scientist applicants over seven
years.
Israel, the only non-European partner in the project, is
expected to provide a billion euros, and receive 1.5 billion
back for its scientists.
Zeev Elkin, Israel's far-right deputy foreign minister,
vowed to seek compensation for scientific enterprises in
settlements losing out to any European funding restrictions.
