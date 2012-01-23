JERUSALEM Jan 23 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised a European Union decision to place sanctions on Iranian oil exports, but said it was unclear if the move could thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

"I think this is a step in the right direction," Netanyahu said at a meeting of his Likud faction. "For now, it is impossible to know what the result of these sanctions will be. Heavy and swift pressure is needed on Iran and the sanctions must be evaluated according to their results."

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)