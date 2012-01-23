JERUSALEM Jan 23 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised a European Union decision
to place sanctions on Iranian oil exports, but said it was
unclear if the move could thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
"I think this is a step in the right direction," Netanyahu
said at a meeting of his Likud faction. "For now, it is
impossible to know what the result of these sanctions will be.
Heavy and swift pressure is needed on Iran and the sanctions
must be evaluated according to their results."
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)