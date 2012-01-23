(Adds details)
JERUSALEM Jan 23 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu praised on Monday a European Union decision
to place sanctions on Iranian oil exports, but said it was
unclear if the move could thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
"I think this is a step in the right direction," Netanyahu
said at a meeting of his Likud faction in parliament.
"For now, it is impossible to know what the result of these
sanctions will be. Heavy and swift pressure is needed on Iran
and the sanctions must be evaluated according to their results."
Netanyahu said that despite world pressure so far "Iran is
continuing undeterred to develop nuclear weapons".
Tensions have risen in recent weeks over Iran's atomic
programme which Israel views as a threat to its existence and
which Tehran insists is for peaceful purposes.
Israel has been keen for Western nations to intensify
sanctions against Iran to try to persuade the Islamist regime to
halt its nuclear programme.
The United States has led Western pressure on Iran to curb
uranium enrichment that might provide material for weapons.
Washington's ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, was quoted
as saying last week that the Obama Administration was ready to
move beyond sanctions if Iran's suspected atomic weapons
ambitions were not curbed.
But Washington was keen to coordinate with Israel, and the
chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin
Dempsey paid a visit last week which Israeli officials said was
to coordinate strategy. Dempsey has said he was not sure if
Israel would give him advance warning if it decided to strike
Iran.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Jeffrey Heller and
David Stamp)