PARIS Dec 18 European nations in the 15-member
United Nations Security Council are set to jointly condemn
Israel over its plans for Jewish settler homes in east
Jerusalem, a European diplomatic source said on Tuesday.
Israel approved plans for a further 1,500 homes on Monday
after provoking international protests earlier this month
against a project for another 3,000 such homes in a sensitive
area known as E1.
"We are working on a declaration from the European Union
member nations at the Security Council on this subject," the
source said, adding that it would be issued in the coming days.
The four European members are France, Britain, Germany and
Portugal.
"We shouldn't just focus on the E1 settlements, but on all
of them because if each one of these sees the light of day, they
could call into question the creation of a two-state solution."
France and Britain, both permanent members of the Security
Council, summoned the Israeli ambassadors in their capitals
earlier in December to hear appeals for Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu to reverse course on the settlement programme.
"Once the Israeli elections pass in January, we hope there
will be more reasonable decisions taken (by the Israelis)," the
source said.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said last week it was
imperative that France, Britain and the United States became
more directly involved in peace negotiations.