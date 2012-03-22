JERUSALEM, March 22 Israel and the European
Union on Thursday concluded an aviation agreement that is aimed
at reducing air fares to and from the Jewish state, the European
Union said.
The deal is set to be phased in gradually by 2017 and will
allow all EU airlines to fly direct to Israel and Israeli
carriers will be able to operate flights to airports throughout
the EU, the statement said.
"The ... agreement ... is very important for further
strengthening the overall economic, trade and tourism relations
between Israel and the EU," said Siim Kallas, vice-president of
the European Commission and commissioner for transport.
The statement added that Israel would implement EU
regulatory requirements and standards. The agreement will
replace a series of aviation agreements Israel had signed with
individual EU member states.
"Israel is a key partner for the EU and the agreement will
strengthen the aviation links between the two partners and
establish a high level of regulatory convergence," Kallas said.
Israeli airline workers last month said they feared the
agreement could harm earnings of Israeli carriers, calling a
work dispute that led Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz to
temporarily delay the deal.
Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines lost $7.8
million in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $16.3
million in the last three months of 2010 due to higher jet fuel
prices and increased competition from foreign airlines.
The Israeli carrier's market share from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion
International Airport fell to 33.9 percent at the end of 2011
from 37.1 percent in 2010.
Chief Executive Elyezer Shkedy said El Al faced continued
rise in competition from giant partnerships and foreign
companies which has more than doubled in the past five years.
The airline implemented cost-cutting measures last year,
including the elimination of 200 jobs in the last quarter.
The EU-Israel air transport market counted 6.75 million
passengers in 2010, an increase of 13.4 percent compared with
2009.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Erica Billingham)