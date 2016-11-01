TEL AVIV Nov 1 Catalyst CEL Fund said on
Tuesday it is leading a $25 million investment round in SatixFy
Ltd, an Israeli provider of satellite communication technology.
The investment round will be completed by the end of the
year, Catalyst said.
By designing its own silicon chips, SatixFy's technology
reduces the cost, size, weight and power consumption of
user-terminals, and cost of air-time for satellite
communications.
The Catalyst CEL Fund, jointly managed by Israel's Catalyst
and China Everbright Ltd, primarily invests in
mid-to-late stage companies whose growth strategy is oriented
towards emerging markets with a special focus on China.
