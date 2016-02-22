TEL AVIV Feb 22 Israel extended the term of
Securities Authority Chairman Shmuel Hauser by three years to
give him more time to implement a plan to bring more investors
back to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).
The exchange, which despite a modest recovery last year has
seen volumes dwindle since 2010, is in the process of being
demutualised and turned into a for-profit entity.
Israel was deprived of a chunk of passive investments five
years ago when it was upgraded to developed market status from
emerging by index compiler MSCI.
Hauser's five-year term had been due to end in May but
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said he was extending his term so
he could get the job done.
"We are beginning today a process of strengthening the
bourse and restoring it to its place as the engine of the
Israeli economy," Kahlon said, in reference to a draft law
issued by his ministry.
The changes are designed to make the bourse more competitive
and enable it to lower trading commissions, he added.
Kahlon said the exchange's trading days, currently Sunday to
Thursday to match Israel's work week, will be changed to
Monday-Friday to bring it into line with much of the rest of the
world.
The exchange is currently controlled by its members --
brokerage firms who are largely from the banking system.
Changes to the structure should reduce conflicts of interest
between management and the bourse's members and decrease the
dominance of the banks, Kahlon said. The banks' representation
on the exchange's board will fall to 35 percent from 71 percent.
Measures will also be implemented to encourage members of
the bourse to sell their holdings and to bring in more
international members, he said.
TASE's equity trading volume improved in 2015 to 1.4 billion
shekels ($359 million) a day from 1.2 billion in 2014. But this
was still below 2010's 2 billion shekel average.
($1 = 3.9046 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Keith Weir)