BRIEF-Banco BPI posts Q1 loss on Angolan deconsolidation
April 26Banco BPI SA, the Portuguese unit of Spain's Caixabank:
JERUSALEM Oct 5 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) will launch trading of options and futures on the Tel Aviv 100 benchmark index in January, the bourse said on Sunday, as it seeks to attract new investors and boost liquidity.
There is limited scope for derivatives trading in Israel, but a senior executive at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said the addition of derivatives trading in the TA-100 on Jan. 29 will broaden the market's appeal.
"Since the TA-100 is perceived as representing Israel's economy, especially in the eyes of foreign investors, the new derivatives trading is expected to increase the attractiveness of investing in the Tel Aviv bourse," said Ruby Goldenberg, director of trading, derivatives and indexes at TASE.
Goldenberg said the measure would increase trading volumes of equities and derivatives.
Trading volume of shares has averaged $331 million a day the first nine months of this year, slightly up from an average of $324 million last year but well below the $482 million a day achieved in 2011.
The expansion of derivatives trading comes six weeks after TASE's board said it supported a shift in the bourse's trading week to Monday-Friday from Sunday-Thursday to align itself more with global markets to increase trading volume.
Disagreements on how to revive TASE turnover cost the jobs of both the bourse's chief executive and chairman last year.
Trading of derivatives is already available for the blue chip TA-25, 10 companies in the TA-25 index as well as for its banking index and on dollar-shekel and euro-shekel exchange rates. (1 US dollar = 3.6883 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Goodman)
April 26Banco BPI SA, the Portuguese unit of Spain's Caixabank:
By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 26 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds and exchange-traded funds poured $4.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended April 19, marking the biggest inflows in five weeks as investors returned to U.S.-focused share funds, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Investors committed $1.3 billion to U.S.-focused stock funds, marking their first inflows in three weeks and their biggest in five as concerns over France'