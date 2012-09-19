* Reservists summoned to duty after Jewish holiday
* Israel Radio: drill simulates sudden outbreak of war
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Sept 19 Israel's military launched a
surprise large-scale exercise on Wednesday on the occupied Golan
Heights, testing its battle readiness amid tensions over Iran's
nuclear drive and civil war in Syria.
A military spokeswoman, appearing to play down any
speculation the drill heralded imminent hostilities with Iran or
Syria, said it was part of a routine training schedule. A
similar snap exercise was held around this time a year ago.
Israel has urged world powers to set a red line for Tehran's
nuclear programme, saying time was running out to stop what it
sees as its quest for atomic arms and raising international
concern it could launch a go-it-alone strike against Iran.
In the early hours of the morning, reservists were summoned
from their homes by telephone after the end of the two-day
Jewish New Year's holiday and told to report for duty.
Along with units of conscript soldiers, the troops were to
be flown by helicopter from central Israel to the Golan Heights
bordering Syria for a live-fire exercise, due to end later in
the day and overseen by the chief artillery officer.
Israel Radio said the drill simulated a sudden outbreak of
hostilities on Golan Heights that would require swift troop
deployment. The radio's military affairs correspondent, who is
briefed regularly by senior officers, said the timing of the
exercise was "not mere coincidence".
In a brief statement, the military said the exercise had
been ordered by its chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Benny
Gantz, "to examine the competence and preparedness of several
units in the Israel Defence Forces".
The statement gave no troop figures, but Israel Radio said
large contingents were involved. Military sources said an even
bigger exercise, which was announced in advance, was held for
several days along the border with Lebanon two weeks ago.
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons. It has vowed to
strike back against Israel, widely believed to be the only
country in the Middle East with atomic arms, if it is attacked.
Israel fears such retaliation could include rocket salvoes
from Iran's guerrilla allies in Lebanon and Gaza. It is also
concerned rogue elements in Syria could seize chemical weapons
and launch attacks on the Golan.
Israel captured the Golan Heights in a 1967 Middle East war
and annexed the area, in a move that was not recognised
internationally, in 1981.