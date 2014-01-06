JERUSALEM Jan 6 Israeli technology companies
had 35 venture capital-backed exits worth $4.2 billion in 2013,
its best year in a decade, an IVC Research Center report showed
on Monday.
Venture capital-backed exits accounted for 63 percent of a
total of $6.64 billion from 80 exit deals involving Israeli and
Israel-related high-tech firms last year, down from total exits
of $9.7 billion in 2012. But VC-backed exits topped a 10-year
average of $2.2 billion a year by 91 percent, IVC said.
The average exit transaction in 2013 reached $83 million, 51
percent above the $55 million 10-year average. VC-backed exits
fared better with an average deal of $120 million.
"The number of exits above $100 million did not increase -
despite common misconception - nor did higher deal valuations
have a major impact on average deal size," said Koby Simana,
chief executive of IVC Research Center.
"Higher average deal size mainly reflected a dramatic
decline in the number of small deals below $10 million," he
added. "Deals like the Waze or Given Imaging acquisitions are
still few and far between, and that's unlikely to change anytime
soon."
Google bought Israeli mapping start-up Waze for
close to $1 billion in 2013, while medical device maker Covidien
agreed to buy camera-in-a-pill maker Given Imaging
for $860 million.
IVC noted that just three Israeli companies were bought for
more than $1 billion the last 10 years, including the $5 billion
NDS acquisition by Cisco Systems in 2012.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)