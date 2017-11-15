Israel says received bids from Greek, Indian firms to explore offshore

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Wednesday it received bids to explore for oil and gas in its economic waters from Greece’s Energean and a consortium of Indian firms including ONGC Videsh, Bharat PetroResources, Indian Oil Corp and Oil India.
Israel hoped it would draw 2-3 foreign firms to come drill in 24 new offshore blocks in its latest bidding round that opened a year ago.
Israel’s Energy Ministry said it would spend the coming weeks examining each bidder’s offer and work plan before making a final decision. It said it will hold another bidding round next year.
Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch