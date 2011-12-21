JERUSALEM Dec 21 Israel's RAPAC
Communications and Infrastructure said on Wednesday it
was teaming up with another group to bid on building a fiber
optic network aimed at bringing ultra high-speed Internet to the
entire country.
In October, the government said it was seeking investors to
create the network and increase competition in the
telecommunications market.
State-owned utility Israel Electric Corp (IEC) will hold 49
percent of a private firm that will build and operate the
network using IEC's infrastructure, while the winner of the
tender will own 51 percent.
RAPAC will jointly bid with the Triple-M consortium that
includes Ram Belinkov, who was once the Israeli budget director
and CEO of the HOT cable company, and Motti Friedman,
former chairman of IEC.
"For RAPAC, our standing in the tender is part of our
strategy to develop new engines of growth in the telecoms
sector," said Peleg Hadar, head of the project for RAPAC.
Israeli media reported that British Telecom was also
part of the RAPAC group. Other groups bidding include Telecom
Italia SpA and the controlling shareholder of BATM
Advanced Communications, they said.
The project is estimated to cost billions of shekels and
will include some 25,000 km of fiber optics that will provide
internet access at 100 megabits per second. About 65 percent of
the country will be covered in the first seven years and the
rest by 2020.
Israel's telecom sector has a relatively small amount of
players and the government is under increasing pressure to add
competition and lower prices. Currently only two companies run
internet infrastructures -- Bezeq, Israel's largest
telecoms group and the main provider of domestic phone services,
and HOT.