By Crispian Balmer
TEL AVIV, May 22 Israel's newfound natural gas
reserves will boost its regional clout and could help it improve
ties with neighbouring states in need of new energy sources,
Energy Minister Silvan Shalom said.
Once totally dependent on fuel imports, Israel has made the
largest gas discoveries in the world over the past decade off
its Mediterranean coastline, and is expected to become an
exporter by the end of the decade.
"Gas gives you much more power than you had. It is something
that is very helpful in the geopolitical arena and helps to
narrow the gaps," Shalom, who also serves as Israel's minister
for regional development, told Reuters in an interview.
"It is a tool we can use in a sensitive and very clever way
to enable us to develop relations ... and to have better
relations with many other countries," he added when asked if
future gas trade could warm up chilly Israeli-Turkish ties.
Encouraged by the United States, the two countries announced
in March they were working to improve relations that were thrown
into the deep freeze when Israeli commandos boarded a Gaza-bound
Turkish ship in 2010, killing nine Turks in the fracas.
The diplomatic detente has raised speculation that a
pipeline could one day be built to carry Israeli gas across
Turkey and on to eastern Europe, which depends heavily on Russia
for gas supplies at present.
Shalom, a former foreign minister and veteran member of
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud party, declined
to discuss the issue. But he revealed that Russian President
Vladimir Putin had raised the question of Israel's gas projects
only last week.
"President Putin and Prime Minister Netanyahu talked about
it. It was a first discussion they have held, but it is not
something we are dealing with these days," he said, giving no
further details.
Russian energy group Gazprom said in February it
was in exclusive talks to buy liquefied natural gas from
Israel's Tamar field and has also made clear it wants to buy
from the larger, nearby Leviathan field.
EXPORT EQUATIONS
Some Israeli leaders have suggested the country should adopt
a "gas for peace" strategy, offering its energy resources to
neighbours at discounted prices to cement peace ties.
Shalom appeared to dismiss the idea of one day selling gas
to Egypt, saying its southern neighbour had more reserves than
Israel, but he did not rule out deals with Jordan to the east.
The Israeli government will soon announce how much future
production it will allow companies to export, looking to weigh
up the needs of the domestic market with the demands of major
energy firms that are unwilling to spend huge sums developing
deep water fields if they cannot reap instant export reward.
"I believe we need a balanced attitude, something that will
keep gas for the next generations to come and to enable more
exploring in future for foreign companies," Shalom said.
An interministerial committee last year suggested that some
53 percent of Israel's gas resources should be offered to export
once a 25-year supply for the domestic market was secured.
Shalom said his ministry was still studying the report and
would present its recommendations to the cabinet within "a few
weeks, or one month". Asked if he would endorse the findings, he
said: "I have said that anything can be changed by a human being
except the bible."
The Tamar field, which came online in March with an
estimated 10 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas, can meet Israel's
needs for decades. The nearby Leviathan field, which is expected
to begin production in 2016, is estimated to hold 19 tcf.
A U.S.-Israeli group announced earlier this month that it
had discovered positive signs of another natural gas field off
Israel's coast that could contain 2 tcf of gas.
