JERUSALEM, June 29 Israel said on Monday it had
blocked a boat leading a four-vessel protest flotilla of foreign
activists from reaching the Gaza Strip and forced the vessel to
sail to an Israeli port.
An Israeli military statement said there was no violence in
the incident, in which troops boarded, searched and then forced
the boat to sail to an Israeli port.
Activists said the boat had a few dozen Europeans, including
politicians, on board and had been headed for Gaza, the
blockaded Palestinian territory.
The Israeli statement early on Monday said that "after
exhausting all diplomatic channels the Israeli government
ordered the Israeli Navy to redirect the vessel in order to
prevent breach of the naval blockade" of Gaza.
It said troops searched the vessel in international waters
and then escorted it to Israel's southern port of Ashdod.
The four-vessel flotilla was the latest in a series of
protest voyages across the Mediterranean against Israel's
nine-year blockade of Islamist Hamas-dominated Gaza, a
Palestinian territory.
One of those incidents turned deadly in 2010 when 10 Turkish
activists were killed aboard a ship commandeered by Israel in
the Mediterranean Sea.
An earlier statement by the pro-Palestinian International
Solidarity Movement said the flotilla had been led by a
converted fishing trawler called the 'Marianne of Gothenburg',
with about 50 activists from 17 countries, including an Israeli
Arab lawmaker.
The activists said the boats had set sail on June 27 with a
cargo of solar panels intended to "help alleviate the serious
problem of electricity in Gaza, as well as medical equipment"
for the impoverished territory, home to 1.7 million
Palestinians.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement
congratulating troops for seizing the ship he said was involved
in "a demonstration of hypocrisy" and support for Hamas, and
said Israel's actions were in accordance with international law.
