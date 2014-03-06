* Syrian-made arms would have boosted Palestinian firepower
* Announcement comes as Netanyahu makes U.S. lobbying visit
(Adds Iranian denial)
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, March 5 The Israeli navy seized a
ship in the Red Sea on Wednesday that was carrying dozens of
advanced Iranian-supplied rockets made in Syria and intended for
Palestinian guerrillas in the Gaza Strip, the military said.
The announcement came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu was in the United States to press his case for tougher
international action against Iran over its disputed nuclear
programme and support for Islamist guerrilla groups.
The Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel Klos C was boarded in
international waters without resistance from its 17-strong crew
in a "complex, covert operation", military spokesman
Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner told reporters.
Lerner said dozens of M302 rockets were found aboard the
Klos C, a weapon that could have struck deep into Israel from
Gaza and would have significantly enhanced the firepower of the
Palestinian enclave's Hamas rulers and other armed factions.
"The M302 in its most advanced model can strike over 100
miles, and if they would have reached Gaza, ultimately that
would have meant millions of Israelis under threat," he said.
Hamas dismissed the Israeli announcement as a "silly joke".
"This is a new Israeli lie aimed to justify and prolong the
blockade of Gaza," said Taher Al-Nono, adviser to the Hamas
prime minister, Ismail Haniyeh.
There was no immediate comment from Syria, but Iran denied
the accusations.
"This allegation is not true and in principle the message or
movement of a ship carrying weapons from Iran to Gaza is not
true," said Amir Abdollahian, Deputy Foreign Ministry for Arab
and African Affairs, according to the state news agency IRNA.
"The allegation is merely based on repetitious and baseless
fabrications of the Zionist media."
AMERICAN HELP
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United
States had helped Israel by providing information on the ship.
"Soon after becoming aware of the imminent movement of the
suspected vessel, the White House directed the Department of
Defense to monitor the vessel," she said.
Psaki said U.S. options for handling the ship had included
taking unilateral action if necessary but that, after sharing
intelligence, Israel chose to take the lead in the operation.
Military footage showed the Israeli navy chief, Admiral Ram
Rothberg, inspecting a rocket on the floor of a ship's hold,
with cement bags labeled "Made in Iran" in English next to it.
Lerner said the rockets had been flown from Syria to Iran,
from where they were shipped first to Iraq and then towards
Sudan. Had they reached the African coast, they would probably
have been smuggled overland through Egypt to Gaza, he said.
Nic Jenzen-Jones, an Australia-based military arms
specialist and director of Armament Research Services, said most
reports indicated the Syrian-produced rockets had a 90- to
100-km (55- to 60-mile) range.
"Several Israeli assessments of these rockets have
questioned their reliability," he said. "(The Lebanese Shi'ite
group) Hezbollah has made use of these rockets, and Hamas is
believed to be attempting to stockpile longer-range rocket
systems."
Israel and Hamas last fought a major conflict in November
2012. Hamas has largely held fire since, but Israel says it has
been trying to build up its capabilities. That has been made
difficult, however, by a new military-backed government in
Cairo, which has toughened controls on Egypt's border with Gaza.
NETANYAHU'S APPROVAL
Netanyahu's office said the prime minister, who was in Los
Angeles on Wednesday after holding a meeting in the White House
and addressing a pro-Israel lobby in Washington, had approved
the seizure after consultations with his security chiefs.
"At the same time that it is talking to world powers, at the
same time that Iran is smiling and saying all kinds of honeyed
words, that same Iran is sending lethal weaponry to terrorist
organisations and it is doing so in a complex web of covert,
worldwide operations," Netanyahu said from Los Angeles.
Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Israel had obtained
Panama's permission to board the ship.
"We followed international law to the letter. The ship
travelled under a Panamanian flag, the company was listed in
Marshall Islands, the captain was Turkish and the crew was from
various different countries," he told a conference in Tel Aviv.
In a speech to the AIPAC lobby on Tuesday, Netanyahu had
reiterated his unhappiness with the prospect that world powers
negotiating a curb on Iran's nuclear programme would let it
retain some technologies with bomb-making potential.
Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and accuses its arch-foe
Israel, widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed country in
the Middle East, of being the real regional menace.
Lerner said Iran had orchestrated the shipment, and that the
Klos C was being brought to the Israeli port of Eilat, where its
contents would be more fully inspected and displayed to the
public.
Lerner said there was no immediate indication that the crew
had known the nature of their cargo.
According to tracking data, the Klos C docked at Bandar
Abbas in Iran in early February, and at Port Said in Egypt in
January.
