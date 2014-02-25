JERUSALEM Feb 25 Germany views Iran as a potential threat not just to Israel, but also to European countries, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday at a news conference with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We see the threat not just as a threat for the state of Israel but as a general threat for Europe as well," she said at a joint news conference with the Israeli prime minister, adding that Germany would pursue international talks with Iran on its nuclear activities.

Merkel, in Israel with most of her cabinet for joint consultations, also said that boycotts of Israeli products were not helpful for the peace process. (Writing by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers in Berlin)