BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
JERUSALEM Feb 25 Germany views Iran as a potential threat not just to Israel, but also to European countries, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday at a news conference with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu.
"We see the threat not just as a threat for the state of Israel but as a general threat for Europe as well," she said at a joint news conference with the Israeli prime minister, adding that Germany would pursue international talks with Iran on its nuclear activities.
Merkel, in Israel with most of her cabinet for joint consultations, also said that boycotts of Israeli products were not helpful for the peace process. (Writing by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers in Berlin)
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.