Prize-winning German author Guenter Grass "persona non grata" on
Sunday over a poem in which the former SS soldier described the
Jewish state as a threat to world peace.
Grass would be barred from visiting for his "attempt to
inflame hatred against the State of Israel and people of Israel,
and thus to advance the idea to which he was publicly affiliated
in his past donning of the SS uniform," Interior Minister Eli
Yishai said in a statement.
In the poem published by a German newspaper last week,
Grass, 84, condemned his country's arms sales to Israel and said
the Jewish state must not be allowed to launch military strikes
against Iran.
Israel, widely assumed to have the Middle East's only
nuclear weapons, has threatened to take military action, with or
without U.S. support, to halt what it sees as a nuclear threat
from Iran.
Tehran says it is developing nuclear technology for purely
peaceful purposes, but its calls for Israel's destruction,
support for Islamist guerrillas on its borders and questioning
of the Nazi genocide have stirred international war jitters.
The poem, titled "What Must Be Said," was condemned by
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has described the
Islamic republic's disputed nuclear programme as a threat akin
to the Holocaust.
Grass's words were also denounced by mainstream political
parties in Germany, where any strong condemnation of Israel is
taboo because of the of the Nazi-perpetrated Holocaust.
The author said in a weekend interview that, in retrospect,
he would have phrased his poem differently to "make it clearer
that I am primarily talking about the (Netanyahu) government."
"I have often supported Israel, I have often been in the
country and want the country to exist and at last find peace
with its neighbours," he told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung
newspaper.
Grass had urged Germans for decades to come to terms with
their Nazi past but his moral authority has never fully
recovered after his belated admission in 2006 that he had once
served in Hitler's Waffen SS.
"Why do I say only now... that the nuclear power Israel
endangers an already fragile world peace? Because that must be
said which may already be too late to say tomorrow," Grass wrote
in the German-language poem.
"Also because we - as Germans burdened enough - may become a
subcontractor to a crime that is foreseeable."
In a response in Bild am Sonntag newspaper, German Foreign
Minister Guido Westerwelle said: "Putting Israel and Iran on the
same moral level is not ingenious but absurd."
Yishai, who heads an ultra-Orthodox Jewish party in
Netanyahu's conservative coalition government, suggested that
Grass go to Iran, "where he would find a sympathetic audience
should he want to continue disseminating his warped and
mendacious work."
