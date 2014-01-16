JERUSALEM Jan 16 Israel's energy minister will
lead an official Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabi on Friday, the
first such visit to the United Arab Emirates since the suspected
Israeli assassination of a Hamas commander in Dubai in 2010.
Energy Minister Silvan Shalom is set to attend the Jan.
20-22 World Future Energy Summit accompanied by two advisers,
Foreign Ministry officials and a number of representatives from
the private sector, his media adviser said.
The Israeli delegation will be the first at government level
to visit the UAE since Israel's Mossad intelligence service was
accused of masterminding the 2010 assassination of Mahmoud
al-Mabhouh in a Dubai hotel room.
Israel has refused to confirm or deny that its agents killed
Mabhouh, a senior commander in the military wing of Hamas, the
Palestinian Islamist group that rules the Gaza Strip.
The visit could also signal an improvement in ties between
Israel and the Gulf states due to their shared concern about
Iran's nuclear drive. Iran denies it is seeking atomic weapons
and says its nuclear programme is purely peaceful.
Shalom is a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
rightist Likud party and holds several ministerial portfolios.
He is a past foreign minister and has been touted as a possible
successor to President Shimon Peres.
(Writing by Ori Lewis)