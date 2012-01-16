JERUSALEM Computer hackers disrupted access to the website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Monday but trade was not affected, a spokeswoman for the bourse said.

The site of El Al Israel Airlines website also crashed but officials at Israel's flag carrier would not confirm or deny the incident was the work of hackers.

"There has been an attack by hackers on the access routes to the website. The stock exchange's trading activities are operating normally," said Orna Goren, deputy manager of the exchange's marketing and communications unit.

The bourse's website could be accessed intermittently.

Earlier this month a hacker who said he was Saudi published thousands of personal and credit card details of Israelis apparently gleaned from commercial websites in one of the worst such cases experienced by the Jewish state.

Israeli media reported earlier on Monday that pro-Palestinian hackers had threatened on Sunday to bring down the websites of the Tel Aviv bourse and El Al.

There was no claim of responsibility for Monday's cyber incidents.

"El Al is aware that for the past two weeks cyber war rages against Israel," El Al said in an emailed statement. "The company closely monitors the Saudi hacker's activity."

El Al also said it had taken precautions that could result in disruptions to their website.

Israel announced in May that it had set up a government cyber command to secure the country against hacking attacks. It began operations this month.

A founding member of the cyber unit, Isaac Ben-Israel, said the country's most vital systems were already protected but that incidents like the ones seen recently will only increase.

"As long as the systems are not guarded, any hacker anywhere in the world can break into them and do damage," Ben-Israel said on Israel Radio. "I believe that, done right, in a year or two, we will be able to wipe out all these hackers' threats."

