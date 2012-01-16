JERUSALEM Jan 16 Computer hackers
disrupted the website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) on
Monday but trade was not affected, a spokeswoman for the bourse
said.
The site of El Al Israel Airlines website also
crashed but officials at Israel's flag carrier would not confirm
or deny the incident was the work of hackers.
"There has been an attack by hackers on the access routes to
the (TASE) website. The stock exchange's trading activities are
operating normally," said Orna Goren, deputy manager of the
exchange's marketing and communications unit.
The bourse's website could be accessed intermittently.
Earlier this month a Saudi hacker published thousands of
personal and credit card details of Israelis apparently gleaned
from commercial websites in one of the worst such cases
experienced by the Jewish state.
Israeli media reported earlier on Monday that
pro-Palestinian hackers had threatened on Sunday to bring down
the websites of the Tel Aviv bourse and El Al.
There was no claim of responsibility for Monday's cyber
incidents.
"El Al is aware that for the past two weeks cyber war rages
against Israel," El Al said in an emailed statement. "The
company closely monitors the Saudi hacker's activity."
El Al also said it had taken precautions that could result
in disruptions to their website.
(Writing by Maayan Lubel; Editing by Mark Heinrich)