(Adds details, comments)
JERUSALEM Dec 16 The Bank of Israel should
gradually raise interest rates if its economy grows faster than
expected and the shekel's appreciation eases, the International
Monetary Fund said, warning that low rates could fuel further
house price increases.
For now, the IMF said, maintaining the current monetary
policy is justified by the risk to growth from a stronger shekel
and weak external demand.
Israel's benchmark rate stands at a four-year low of 1.0
percent as the central bank takes advantage of tame inflation to
support the economy. But the low rates have helped push house
prices up more than 50 percent.
The IMF forecast Israel's economy will grow 3.5 percent this
year and moderate to 3.25 percent in 2014, or 2.5 percent
excluding natural gas production.
"If growth turns out to be much stronger than expected or if
appreciation pressures on the shekel ease, including because of
policy tightening in major advanced economies, the Bank of
Israel should gradually normalise monetary policy," the IMF said
in a report issued on Monday.
The Bank of Israel next decides on interest rates on Dec.
23. It left rates unchanged the prior two meetings after a rate
cut in September.
Risks to Israel's economic outlook were tilted to the
downside because of a prolonged period of sluggish growth in
Europe and the United States - Israel's largest export partners
- and slower growth in emerging economies.
The IMF praised improvement in Israel's fiscal position but
said public debt and the structural deficit remain high.
Starting in 2015, Israel will need to reduce spending and raise
taxes to put the public debt firmly on a downward trend.
The budget deficit is forecast at around 3.5 percent of
gross domestic product in 2013 and 3 percent next year, while
the debt to GDP ratio looks to fall near 65 percent. Further
strengthening of the fiscal framework is needed, the IMF said,
since Israel often misses or revises its targets.
It also said Israel needs to bolster the financial system so
it could withstand shocks, such as a correction in the housing
market. Israel needs to continually monitor risks to the
financial sector and conduct stress tests.
The IMF added that efforts to establish a financial
stability committee - led by the central bank - need to be
stepped up, with a clear focus on policies in normal times that
identify, diagnose and issue warnings over risk.
For text of the IMF report please click:
here
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Larry King)