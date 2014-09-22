Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
TEL AVIV Israel's finance and economy ministries on Monday approved a plan by Intel Corp (INTC.O) to invest $6 billion in the upgrade of its chip manufacturing plant in the southern town of Kiryat Gat.
Intel will receive a government grant of $300 million over five years and will be eligible to pay a corporate tax rate of only 5 percent for a 10-year period, the finance ministry said.
The U.S. chip giant plans to hire close to 1,000 more workers at the plant by 2023, in addition to the 2,500 that already work there.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
SYDNEY Alphabet Inc's Google said it will challenge amended tax assessments issued by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which is trying to claw back billions of dollars from multinational corporations citing unpaid taxes.