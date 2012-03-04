March 4 Israel received $663 million worth
of foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in
January, down from $708 million in December, the Bank of Israel
said on Monday.
Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:
Jan '12 Dec '11 2010 2009
Foreign portfolio 1,058 -380 9,028 2,389
investment
Direct investment via banks 663 708 3,922 4,124
- Some $300 million of foreign direct investment in January
was in one company in the electronics sector, the central bank
said.
- Foreigners bought $200 million of shares traded on the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange in January after little net change the prior
two months. They also sold $140 million of Israeli shares traded
abroad in the month.
- Foreigners also sold a net $460 million of short-term
bills called makams and invested $560 million in government
bonds. In January, there was net investment of $900 million in
government bonds traded abroad in the wake of a $1.5 billion,
10-year government bond issue in the United States.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)