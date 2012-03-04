March 4 Israel received $663 million worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in January, down from $708 million in December, the Bank of Israel said on Monday. Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of dollars: Jan '12 Dec '11 2010 2009 Foreign portfolio 1,058 -380 9,028 2,389 investment Direct investment via banks 663 708 3,922 4,124 - Some $300 million of foreign direct investment in January was in one company in the electronics sector, the central bank said. - Foreigners bought $200 million of shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in January after little net change the prior two months. They also sold $140 million of Israeli shares traded abroad in the month. - Foreigners also sold a net $460 million of short-term bills called makams and invested $560 million in government bonds. In January, there was net investment of $900 million in government bonds traded abroad in the wake of a $1.5 billion, 10-year government bond issue in the United States. For full report click: here (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)