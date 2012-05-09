May 9 Israel received $101 million worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in March, well below February's level of $734 million, the Bank of Israel said on Wednesday. Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of dollars: Mar '12 Feb '12 2011 2010 Foreign portfolio -849 -1,513 -5,441 9,003 investment Direct investment via banks 101 734 6,393 3,215 - Most of the foreign direct investment in March was in the high-tech and manufacturing industries, the central bank said. - Foreigners bought $130 million of shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in March after investing $60 million in February. - Foreigners also sold a net $850 million of government bonds after sales of $310 million in February. Activity in short-term bills called makams was balanced after cumulative sales of $10.8 billion since March 2011. Sales of government bonds traded abroad amounted to $200 million. For full report click: here (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)